Police seize 527g of marijuana, one arrested in Northern and Port of Spain

The operation, held between 10 am and 1 pm, was led by Inspector Gadar, Sgt. Persad, and Sgt. Metivier, with senior officers Maynard-Wilson, Ettienne, and Pitt coordinating.

18th of August 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The local authorities seized more than half a kilo of marijuana and arrested one man during a joint operation on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in the Northern and Port of Spain Divisions. Police officials confirmed that 527 grams of compressed cannabis was recovered during their operation. The drug has an estimated street value of $57,970. 

As per the details, the operation took place between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. It was led by Inspector Gadar, Sergeant Persad, and Sergeant Metivier. Senior Superintendent Maynard-Wilson, Superintendent Ettienne, and Assistant Superintendent Pitt coordinated the exercise. 

The activities of the teams were supervised directly by Corporal Foster. Also involved in the operation were members of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) Area South and San Rafael Police. 

Details surrounding the operation

At around 10:15 am, officers received a report from a specialist unit while they were on foot patrol at San Rafael Junction. The information led them to a vehicle transporting narcotics in Port of Spain. 

Police then intercepted a silver-grey Hyundai Elantra, with a resignation number PDN 8853, on St Clair Avenue, Port of Spain. During a search operation, they discovered a white plastic bag with a brown rectangular package inside. Tests confirmed it contained compressed cannabis which weighed 527 grams. 

The driver has been identified as 27-year old Jean-Marc Jackman of Harpe Place, Port of Spain. He was arrested on the spot along with the seizure of the drug. Officers kept patrolling the area on foot and searched several more vehicles across the Northern Division, but no further illegal drugs or weapons were found. 

Notably, the police issued Four fixed penalty notices for driving without a seatbelt, and nine Field Interview Forms were completed. The joint operation ended without further incidents, while police continued its efforts to stop and prevent drug trafficking and criminal activity in high-risk areas. 

