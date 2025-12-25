PM Drew concludes National Budget, highlights investments in water, healthcare and education

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has officially concluded the 2026 National Budget session on December 19, 2025. In his final address, he highlighted strong support for his government’s economic plans, which include investment in people, improvement of basic services, and development of a stronger and more resilient country.

PM Drew claimed that when his government took office in 2022, they started working over a deficit budget. They used the public funds on areas that would directly improve the lives of the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

Water security was a top government priority. Prime Minister Drew said that his administration invested $50 million for a desalination plant, which will provide 24/7 water access to almost 70% of the population. He also mentioned that new underground water sources are being opened in-and-around Cayon to provide safe and consistent water supply. PM Drew presented water as a basic need for health, disease prevention and national development.

Healthcare was another major focus of the government. The Prime Minister said that the government created a Children’s Medical Fund for kids that need urgent treatment immediately. This fund saved many lives and reduced financial stress for families. Investment was also made in state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“MRI—that whole process costs over $5 million. CT scan—near $2 million, Madam Speaker. A fleet of ambulances—$1.88 million, Madam Speaker. Today you have three brand new ambulances at JNF, one brand new at Mary Charles, and the other at Pogson in Sandy Point,” said the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

In education, a government subsidy of EC$9 million per year was also implemented. “College free—with $4.2 billion, college should be free for students. That is where our money is going: subvention of nearly $9 million to the college so students can go for free,” noted PM Drew.

The Prime Minister also addressed pensions and worker protection. He said that government auxiliary employees will now be provided a gratuity in addition to a pension, which they will get for life along with Social Security benefits.