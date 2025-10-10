Dominica’s cultural ambassador to receive recognition award at 10th Annual Elite Haitian Music Awards

Leroy Wadix Charles is being honored with a special award for his significant contribution to music, culture, and unity in the Creole-speaking world.

10th of October 2025

Dominica: Dominica’s Cultural Ambassador and Creole advocate, Leroy “Prince Wadix” Charles, has been selected to receive a Recognition Award at the 10th Annual Elite Haitian Music Awards (PHMA). The event will take place on January 10, 2026, at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Leroy Wadix Charles has been recognized with this special award for his major contribution to music, culture, and unity in the Creole-speaking world. For over 40 years, Wadix has been at the forefront in the promotion of Kompa music, Creole culture, and the spirit of Caribbean unity through his work as a promoter, organizer and cultural ambassador.

Wadix has played a key role in developing cultural connections between Dominica and Haiti. His love for Kompa music and commitment to putting Creole culture on the world map has brought him international recognition. The award acknowledges his continuous effort to promote cultural trade and unity through music and language.

The Haitian Music Awards is one of the most famous events of the Caribbean region that celebrates the achievements of Haiti and Creole musicians. Further, the 2026 edition of the ceremony will mark the 10th anniversary of the music awards event, making it an important milestone for both the organizers and honorees. Guests will enjoy a red carpet event at 4:00 pm, followed by the main event at 8:00 pm. 

Leroy Wadix Charles is known for the organization of large-scale cultural events in Dominica which also included the World Creole Music Festival and other initiatives that put Creole heritage in the spotlight. He inspired many young artists and cultural workers to promote their musical heritage.

The award is a proud moment for Wadix, Dominica and the wider Creole community. It also shows how culture has the power to bring people together through shared music, language, and history.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

West Indies seals series by 2-0 against South Africa with one game to spare

West Indies seals series by 2-0 against South Africa with one game to spare

26th of August 2024

"Moscow and India shares long history," says EAM Jaishankar during visit to Vienna, Austria

“Moscow and India shares long history,” says EAM Jaishankar during visit to Vienna, Austria

4th of January 2023

Barbados: PM Mottley asks public to be patient during works at Belle Pumping Station

Barbados: PM Mottley asks public to be patient during works at Belle Pumping Station

12th of April 2022

PM Skerrit during his visit to examine project sites in Soufriere Constituency.

PM Skerrit examines several project sites in Soufriere Constituency, new projects announced

7th of January 2022

COVID in Barbados: 164 new cases reported with one death in 24 hrs

1st of December 2021

New travel requirements for travelers to Guyana: Ministry of Health

New travel requirements for travelers to Guyana: Ministry of Health

2nd of August 2021

93,773 Barbadians fully vaccinated

616 COVID-19 tests conducted in Barbados

29th of June 2021

Caribbean Airlines launches daily night flights between Trinidad and Tobago to boost summer travel and tourism

4th of July 2025