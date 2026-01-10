Jamaica: Four wanted men surrender to Police in St Elizabeth

Police say four men on a wanted or persons of interest list have turned themselves in as investigations continue in St Elizabeth.

Jamaica: The St Elizabeth police confirmed that four of the six men on the wanted or persons of interest list have turned themselves in to the police earlier this week. They are identified as Johnoi Linton and Ashaune Wint.

The recent to surrender were Johnoi Linton, who also goes by “Bad Oil” and Ashaune Wint, also known as “Not Nice”. Linton is from Peacock Heights in New Town, Black River and Wint is from Giddy Hall in St Elizabeth, who also has connections to St John’s Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

This past week, Shane Brown also surrendered. He is a suspect in the killing of Basil Bruce, which took place on January 3, 2026. Michael McNeish, also known as “Johnny” or “Busha,” also turned himself in and is on the persons of interest list.

The St Elizabeth police are still looking for the other two individuals. They are Andre Blackwood, also known as “Squit Squit” and a man that goes by the name of “Fido”. Police are asking these men to surrender themselves to the Black River Criminal Investigations Branch.

Andre Blackwood is charged with assault of a common-law partner and has another charge of possession of a prohibited weapon. Fido is a person of interest in the death of Darrieo Smith. The murder took place on December 26 in the Lacovia area of St Elizabeth.

The police are urging the locals to come forward if they have any information or knowledge of the other two men’s location. They can share this information with the St Elizabeth Police Division or the Black River Criminal Investigations Branch.