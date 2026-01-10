PM Terrance Drew breaks ground for Prime Creative Arts Center in St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew emphasized the significance of the new Prime Creative Arts Center, stating that it would empower local talent and foster national development through creativity.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the ground breaking ceremony for the Prime Creative Arts Center in St Kitts and Nevis on Friday, January 10, 2026. He addressed the citizens and his fellow Cabinet ministers during the ceremony and shared that this project shows their faith in the people’s creativity, talent and dreams.

“Moments like this matter not just because we are turning soil, but because we are planting belief, opportunity and confidence in our people. This serves as a declaration of confidence in the power of creativity and the dreams of creatives,” said PM Drew.

The Prime Minister said that the Prime Creative Arts Center is a symbol of progress and true empowerment. He said that this center will serve as a dedicated space for talent to grow, ideas to develop, and a place where creativity is treated more like a career than just a hobby.

“It is about recognizing the power of creativity, the value of culture, and the role that imagination plays in national development,” noted PM Drew.

PM Drew said that the project is part of the larger national framework of economic diversification and resilience. He stated that the Creative or “Orange” Economy has now become one of the most valuable assets for St Kitts and Nevis along with tourism.

“Our musicians, dancers, designers, painters, writers and performance have carried our identity far beyond our shows and as a government, we believe that it is time to meet that talent with the necessary infrastructure to continue to push forward,” said the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew noted that his government aims to diversify the economy by advancing its healthcare services, construction sector, tourism sector with more flights and cruises, expansion of agriculture and education sector.

“We have broken ground and multiple other projects that are already ongoing and these are major projects, all in keeping with our plan to diversify our economy, to put our people in the best stead,” he added.

Creativity as a national asset

Calvin St Juste also accompanied PM Drew at the ceremony. He said that the Prime Creative Arts Center represents the nation's belief in their people and in creativity serving as a force for economic and national development.

“It will nurture local talent, attract regional collaboration, and create opportunities that extend well beyond the walls of the building itself,” said Calvin St Juste.

He noted that the development of the project displays the ways St Kitts and Nevis values talent as capital and creativity as a national asset. Calvin St Juste said that the Prime Creative Arts Center is an example of the Public Benefit framework, which serves as a growth engine for innovation, youth engagement, education, entrepreneurship and cultural expression.

Prime Creative Arts Center as an integrated environment

Minister of Creative Economy Samal Duggins also attended the ground breaking ceremony, describing it as a large step toward valuing creativity in St Kitts and Nevis.

“Creativity will no longer be something we applaud one day and neglect the next. Today, ladies and gentlemen, we affirm that the creative sector will be the highlight,” said Minister Duggins.

He also said that the center will serve as an integrated environment that will support cultural heritage, performing arts, culinary arts, gaming and innovation, visual arts and craft arts administration, cosmetic arts, literary arts, and film/multimedia

“Today as we get ready to turn the soil for this creative Art Center, we are as a government delivering on that commitment,” said Minister Duggins.

He also added that he stands with all those individuals, including every artist, singer, dancer, model, musician, and poet, who were told that their passion was only a hobby and not a career.