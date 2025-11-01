St Kitts and Nevis 2026 budget to prioritize climate-resilient healthcare and sustainable island development

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew stated that his administration is working hard to create a Sustainable Island State, and the 2026 National Budget has an important role in transforming that vision into reality. The “Fireside Chat” took place at the St Kitts Marriott Resort on October 29. It was a part of the Budget 2026 National Forum, which took place under the theme “Turning Conversations into Action: Building Our Sustainable Island State Together.”

PM Drew also informed the delegates that the 2026 Budget will be designed in the SISA framework and the focus would be in SISA sensitive areas, including, energy, water, and healthcare and climate resilience. Using examples, PM Drew indicated that the budget must have significant investment in renewable energy and water securities. In terms of energy, the budget must include a transition to renewable resources, and every home should have easy access to water 24/7.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need to strengthen infrastructure in healthcare, noting that the facilities should be able to withstand a category five hurricane. He also warned that losing or damaging a hospital roof can worsen the situation. PM Drew further added that the national budget should address this issue by providing resources for a climate resilient hospital.

Acting Financial Secretary Carlton Pogson also participated in the Forum along with the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis. He said the national economy was doing well, providing an excellent ground to continue the implementation of SISA’s vision. He added that the nation’s economy is also 1.1 percent for the year, with massive reductions in inflation, with inflation now standing at 0.6 percent, based on the numbers in August 2025.

The 2026 National Forum brought together public and private sector organizations, members of the civil society, students, and community groups. Participants discussed ways to generate thoughts and contributions that shall guide the government’s fiscal policies, while at the same time aligning the nation’s development with the Sustainable Island State Agenda.