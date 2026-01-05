Belize Man fined and suspended after knife attack on Police Officer

The accused was fined $2,005 and given a one-year suspended jail sentence, during which he must avoid committing any violent crimes.

Belize: A 40-year old man from the Far West Street area, Nelson Martinez, received a fine and a suspended sentence as a form of community service. He appeared before the court on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, after he attacked a police officer with a knife and a machete during a search of his West Street home. Martinez said that he felt threatened by the police which prompted his action.

Martinez presented himself before the Chief Magistrate without any representation of a lawyer. He pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated assault of a police officer. The accused was fined $2,005, which must be paid by the end of June 2026. The Chief Magistrate also gave him one year of suspended jail term, during which Martinez must behave appropriately.

The court explained that Martinez must not commit any violent crime. This includes aggravated assault, common assault, threats of harm, or damage to property. If he does not fulfil this condition, he will be sentenced to one year in prison.

Martinez said during the court hearing that he acted in his self-defence. He admitted to having the knife and machete. He said that he felt threatened and annoyed when the police entered his room. He also said that a young man who had spit on him earlier kept provoking him which further led to the situation.

According to police, two officers were on foot patrol in the areas of George and West Streets when a 30-year old man approached them and reported that another man spat on him. Officers went to the provided address of a West Street home where they spoke with the suspect. Martinez armed himself when police entered.

He allegedly moved toward the officers in an aggressive way. One officer backed off from him as he feared his life. Martinez was later identified by his mother. He was taken to the police station and charged.