Belize Man fined and suspended after knife attack on Police Officer

The accused was fined $2,005 and given a one-year suspended jail sentence, during which he must avoid committing any violent crimes.

5th of January 2026

Belize: A 40-year old man from the Far West Street area, Nelson Martinez, received a fine and a suspended sentence as a form of community service. He appeared before the court on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, after he attacked a police officer with a knife and a machete during a search of his West Street home. Martinez said that he felt threatened by the police which prompted his action.

Martinez presented himself before the Chief Magistrate without any representation of a lawyer. He pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated assault of a police officer. The accused was fined $2,005, which must be paid by the end of June 2026. The Chief Magistrate also gave him one year of suspended jail term, during which Martinez must behave appropriately.

The court explained that Martinez must not commit any violent crime. This includes aggravated assault, common assault, threats of harm, or damage to property. If he does not fulfil this condition, he will be sentenced to one year in prison.

Martinez said during the court hearing that he acted in his self-defence. He admitted to having the knife and machete. He said that he felt threatened and annoyed when the police entered his room. He also said that a young man who had spit on him earlier kept provoking him which further led to the situation.

According to police, two officers were on foot patrol in the areas of George and West Streets when a 30-year old man approached them and reported that another man spat on him. Officers went to the provided address of a West Street home where they spoke with the suspect. Martinez armed himself when police entered.

He allegedly moved toward the officers in an aggressive way. One officer backed off from him as he feared his life. Martinez was later identified by his mother. He was taken to the police station and charged.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

In frame: The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali on its way to improve energy sector of the country.(Credits: President Irfaan Ali, Facebook)

Guyana prepares for major policy changes in energy sector

20th of February 2024

Tourism minister announces campaign to promote St Vincent &amp; Grenadines as wedding destination. Picture Credits: Discover SVG

Tourism minister announces campaign to promote St Vincent & Grenadines as wedding destination

26th of January 2024

The Grand Bahama Police is investigating a boating accident in which 14 people were injured. (Image Credits: Google Images)

Police investigating boating accident in Grand Bahama

3rd of October 2023

National Toshaos Council Conference hears from Guyana Health Minister

National Toshaos Council Conference hears from Guyana Health Minister

14th of July 2022

St Kitts and Nevis reports 1 new COVID-19 case

COVID in Antigua and Barbuda: 82 new cases reported, active toll stands at 780

28th of January 2022

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates India for administering 1 billion COVID vaccines

22nd of October 2021

Kalinago Territory Carnival 2025: A vibrant celebration of culture, rhythm, and tradition

11th of February 2025

Air Canada expands flight services between Grenada and Toronto

26th of April 2025