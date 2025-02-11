Kalinago Territory Carnival 2025: A vibrant celebration of culture, rhythm, and tradition

From Levè Vaval to Tewey Vaval, the energy will be unmatched with a vibrant celebration of the Carnival.

The 2025 edition of Kalinago Territory Carnival is all set to offer a vibrant celebration of culture, rhythm, and tradition. The festival will feature political, cultural and social activities, offering unlimited entertainment to all the citizens, scheduled to take place from 15th February to 5th March, 2025.

From Levè Vaval to Tewey Vaval, the energy will be unmatched with a vibrant celebration of the Carnival. The 2025 edition of Kalinago Territory Carnival will be conducted under the theme, “Spirits High, Traditions Alive!”, showcasing the essence of their culture and heritage. The Kalinago Territory Carnival will officially commence on Saturday, 15th February, 2025 with Leve Vaval at Bataca Bus Stop Junction. Leve Vaval will be a spectacular resurrection with color, music, and dance and drumming.

It will be followed by Kiddies Carnival, scheduled to take place on Sunday, 2nd March, 2025 at St. Cyr Resources Center. It is a family-friendly event that will bring all the children together, celebrating their vibrant culture and traditions of the territory.

On 3rd March, and 4th March, the authorities will host Carnival Monday JumpUp and Carnival Tuesday JumpUp respectively. The authorities will also host a parade of bands which will include Kalinago pageant contestants, ‘darkies,’ traditional mass, among others.

Tewey Vaval will be hosted on 5th March, 2025, marking the end of Carnival by burning a fake coffin containing “vaval”. It is a traditional celebration in Dominica which is held on Ash Wednesday in the Kalinago Territory. It is paraded through the streets before bring burned in a bonfire. This ritual is conducted by the Kalinago people, accompanied by drumming and dancing.

Full Calendar of Carnival Events

Saturday, 15th February, 2025

· Leve Vaval (7 pm) – Bataca Bus Stop Junction

Sunday, 2nd March, 2025

· Kiddies Carnival (3 pm) – St. Cyr Resource Center

Monday, 3rd March, 2025

· Carnival Monday JumpUp (10 am) – Lapo Kabwit; Judging of Bands (3 pm)

Tuesday, 4th March, 2025

· Carnival Tuesday JumpUp (10 am) – Lapo Kabwit, Hi Fi (4 pm)

Wednesday, 5th March, 2025

· Tewey Vaval (3 pm) – Lap Kabwit; (4 pm) – Vaval Procession (7:30 pm) – Burning of Vaval

· (9 pm) – HiFi

Kalinago Territory Carnival to attract tourism

The Kalinago Territory Carnival plays a significant role in attracting both locals and tourists, giving them a platform to explore the authentic cultural experiences while supporting the local economy. The event would not only attract tourism but will also play a major role in preserving integrity.