Air Canada expands flight services between Grenada and Toronto

The airline has added new Monday flights to its schedule, complementing the existing Sunday service through August 31, 2025.

Air Canada has announced the addition of a second weekly flight services between Grenada and Toronto, Canada, effective from 2nd June, 2025. These additional flight services are expected to play a significant role in strengthening relations between the two nations, providing the travellers an opportunity to enjoy summer vacations with their loved ones.

As per the expanded schedule, the new Monday services, announced by the airline will complement the existing Sunday flight and will run through 31st August, 2025. Sharing the thorough schedule, the Vice President at Air Canada Vacations, Nino Montagnese noted that this expansion is their strategic move to diversify risk and reinforce the long-term sustainability of Grenada’s tourism industry.

“With additional flights between our two countries, we’re excited to enhance our vacation package offerings to Grenada this summer and continue supporting travel to the Caribbean,” noted Vice President at Air Canada Vacations, Nino Montagnese.

Newly expanded flight schedule between Grenada and Canada

As per the expanded flight schedule, the airline will depart from Toronto at 9:15 am, arriving in Grenada at 2:35 pm. Meanwhile, the return leg of the flight will take off from Grenada at 3:35 pm and reaching in Toronto at 9:25 pm.

Flight schedule:

· Toronto to Grenada: Departs (9:15 a.m.) and Arrives (2:35 p.m.)

· Grenada to Toronto: Departs (3:35 p.m.) and Arrives (9:25 p.m.)

Canada remains Grenada’s important source market: CEO Petra Roach

Emphasising on the expanded flight services, the CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach described Canada as one of the ‘significant source markets.’ She mentioned about the significance of the additional flight services between Grenada and Canada and noted that these flights would play a crucial role in strengthening their connectivity and deepening their relations.

She added that these services would provide travellers with greater flexibility and vital opportunities that Grenada has to offer. From its pristine beaches to its vibrant culture and cuisine, Grenada has something to offer to all the attendees.

CEO Petra Roach further mentioned about the economic benefits to be availed by the tourism industry of Grenada with the expansion of flight services. He added that these expanded flight services will not only boost tourism but will also enhance the economic conditions of the island.