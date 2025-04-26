Air Canada expands flight services between Grenada and Toronto

The airline has added new Monday flights to its schedule, complementing the existing Sunday service through August 31, 2025.

26th of April 2025

Air Canada has announced the addition of a second weekly flight services between Grenada and Toronto, Canada, effective from 2nd June, 2025.  These additional flight services are expected to play a significant role in strengthening relations between the two nations, providing the travellers an opportunity to enjoy summer vacations with their loved ones. 

As per the expanded schedule, the new Monday services, announced by the airline will complement the existing Sunday flight and will run through 31st August, 2025. Sharing the thorough schedule, the Vice President at Air Canada Vacations, Nino Montagnese noted that this expansion is their strategic move to diversify risk and reinforce the long-term sustainability of Grenada’s tourism industry. 

With additional flights between our two countries, we’re excited to enhance our vacation package offerings to Grenada this summer and continue supporting travel to the Caribbean,” noted Vice President at Air Canada Vacations, Nino Montagnese.  

Newly expanded flight schedule between Grenada and Canada 

As per the expanded flight schedule, the airline will depart from Toronto at 9:15 am, arriving in Grenada at 2:35 pm. Meanwhile, the return leg of the flight will take off from Grenada at 3:35 pm and reaching in Toronto at 9:25 pm. 

Flight schedule:

·         Toronto to Grenada: Departs (9:15 a.m.) and Arrives (2:35 p.m.)

·         Grenada to Toronto: Departs (3:35 p.m.) and Arrives (9:25 p.m.)

Canada remains Grenada’s important source market: CEO Petra Roach 

Emphasising on the expanded flight services, the CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach described Canada as one of the ‘significant source markets.’ She mentioned about the significance of the additional flight services between Grenada and Canada and noted that these flights would play a crucial role in strengthening their connectivity and deepening their relations. 

She added that these services would provide travellers with greater flexibility and vital opportunities that Grenada has to offer. From its pristine beaches to its vibrant culture and cuisine, Grenada has something to offer to all the attendees. 

CEO Petra Roach further mentioned about the economic benefits to be availed by the tourism industry of Grenada with the expansion of flight services. He added that these expanded flight services will not only boost tourism but will also enhance the economic conditions of the island.  

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

West Indies to clash with Bangladesh in 2nd Test Series

West Indies to clash with Bangladesh in 2nd Test Series

30th of November 2024

Air quality in Port of Spain at Unhealthy level. (Credits: CNC3 Television, Trinidad and Tobago, Facebook)

Port of Spain: Unhealthy air quality due to Saharan Dust, raises health concerns

20th of February 2024

Seafood Festival is all set to explicit seafood delights in Saint Lucia

9th of February 2024

Grenada Development Fund programme launched for supporting creative minds. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Grenada launches Development Fund Programme to support creative minds

3rd of January 2024

Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Cases in Saint Lucia. Picture credits: Google Images

Illegal Firearms and Ammunition Cases in Saint Lucia

21st of October 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: Ministry of Public Affairs invite tenders to bid on two projects

St Kitts and Nevis: Ministry of Public Affairs invite tenders to bid on two projects

4th of March 2022

Antigua and Barbuda: Rai Benjamin reconnects with his roots for off season training camp

26th of December 2024

Kittian Musical duo Byron Messia and Dejour to bring Caribbean vibes to Europe

28th of March 2025