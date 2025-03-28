Kittian Musical duo Byron Messia and Dejour to bring Caribbean vibes to Europe

The electrifying duo of St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to deliver vibrant musical performances, promoting the rich musical heritage of the Federation.

Kittitian sensations Byron Messia and Dejour are all set for their first-ever European tour, which will take place from 28th March to 30th April, 2025. The duo will mark the official beginning of their tour from Reading, followed by Birmingham, and will conclude in Bermen Germany on 30th April, 2025.

The electrifying duo of St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to deliver vibrant musical performances, promoting the rich musical heritage of the Federation. The tour is expected to play a significant role in increasing exposure to new audiences, creating opportunities for both the artists, enhancing and elevating their musical profile.

This tour will also help both the artists to build their connection and grow their fan-base in Europe. Ahead of a one-month European Tour, Byron Messia, along with Dejour Alexander, also paid a courtesy call to St. Kitts and Nevis' High Commissioner, Kevin M. Isaac in London.

The artists exchanged significant dialogues with High Commissioner and covered a wide range of topics of mutual interests. This meeting aimed at fostering stronger ties and relations between the respective communities.

During the meeting, the artists also emphasized on the importance of continued collaboration and partnership in achieving shared and mutual interests. They noted that they are committed to promote the Caribbean music all over the world.

Both Dejour and Byron expressed their deep appreciation for the work of the High Commissioner. They also acknowledged the role played by him in in strengthening international relations between the communities. Highlighting about the meeting, the artists noted that it was a testament to the power of their dialogue, mutual respect, and the desire to work together for the welfare and development of the Federation.

Byron Messia – Dejour (European Tour)

28th March – Reading

29th March – Birmingham

30th March – London, U.K.

4th April – Touloue France

5th April – Poitters France

10th April – Israel

11th April – Paris, France

12th April – Stuttgart, Germany

17th April – Berlin, Germany

18th April – Stockholm, Sweden

19th April – Turnhout, Belgium

30th April – Bermen, Germany

The artists will also be performing on 25th and 26th April, but the venues for their appearances are still to be publicly announced. Both the artists have expressed their excitement for the upcoming tour and noted that they are looking forward to leave a lasting impact of Caribbean music among European people and the entire world.