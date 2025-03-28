Kittian Musical duo Byron Messia and Dejour to bring Caribbean vibes to Europe

The electrifying duo of St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to deliver vibrant musical performances, promoting the rich musical heritage of the Federation.

28th of March 2025

Kittitian sensations Byron Messia and Dejour are all set for their first-ever European tour, which will take place from 28th March to 30th April, 2025. The duo will mark the official beginning of their tour from Reading, followed by Birmingham, and will conclude in Bermen Germany on 30th April, 2025.

The electrifying duo of St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to deliver vibrant musical performances, promoting the rich musical heritage of the Federation. The tour is expected to play a significant role in increasing exposure to new audiences, creating opportunities for both the artists, enhancing and elevating their musical profile.

This tour will also help both the artists to build their connection and grow their fan-base in Europe. Ahead of a one-month European Tour, Byron Messia, along with Dejour Alexander, also paid a courtesy call to St. Kitts and Nevis' High Commissioner, Kevin M. Isaac in London.

The artists exchanged significant dialogues with High Commissioner and covered a wide range of topics of mutual interests. This meeting aimed at fostering stronger ties and relations between the respective communities. 

During the meeting, the artists also emphasized on the importance of continued collaboration and partnership in achieving shared and mutual interests. They noted that they are committed to promote the Caribbean music all over the world. 

Both Dejour and Byron expressed their deep appreciation for the work of the High Commissioner. They also acknowledged the role played by him in in strengthening international relations between the communities. Highlighting about the meeting, the artists noted that it was a testament to the power of their dialogue, mutual respect, and the desire to work together for the welfare and development of the Federation.

Byron Messia – Dejour (European Tour)

28th March – Reading 
29th March – Birmingham 
30th March – London, U.K. 
4th April – Touloue France 
5th April – Poitters France 
10th April – Israel 
11th April – Paris, France
12th April – Stuttgart, Germany
17th April – Berlin, Germany
18th April – Stockholm, Sweden
19th April – Turnhout, Belgium 
30th April – Bermen, Germany


The artists will also be performing on 25th and 26th April, but the venues for their appearances are still to be publicly announced. Both the artists have expressed their excitement for the upcoming tour and noted that they are looking forward to leave a lasting impact of Caribbean music among European people and the entire world.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Antigua and Barbuda becomes undefeated champion of 2024 LICB 50 Overs Tournament

Antigua and Barbuda becomes undefeated champion of 2024 LICB 50 Overs Tournament

6th of October 2024

10 Dominicans to participate in 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest

10 Dominicans to participate in 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest

5th of September 2024

Club Sando defeats Phoenix FC in Trinidad and Tobago Football League. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Club Sando defeats Phoenix FC in Trinidad and Tobago Football League

7th of January 2024

Canada CARICOM Summit brings leaders and dignitaries together in Ottawa. (Image Credits: Google Images)

Canada CARICOM summit to be co-chaired by PM Roosevelt Skerrit

18th of October 2023

Trinidad and Tobago: Health Ministry shares specific procurement notice for medical students

Trinidad and Tobago: Health Ministry shares specific procurement notice for medical students

18th of April 2023

India and Ukraine talk about Ukrainian Peace Plan: Reports || Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

India and Ukraine talk about Ukrainian Peace Plan: Reports

24th of February 2023

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS introduces new member who was welcomed on Dec 21 Picture Courtesy: HelpAWS Social Media

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS introduces new member who was welcomed on Dec 21

22nd of December 2022

Govt of Haiti s working tirelessly to organize referendum: PM Moise

Govt of Haiti is working tirelessly to organize referendum: Prez Moise

23rd of February 2021