Kittian Musical duo Byron Messia and Dejour to bring Caribbean vibes to Europe
The electrifying duo of St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to deliver vibrant musical performances, promoting the rich musical heritage of the Federation.
28th of March 2025
Kittitian sensations Byron Messia and Dejour are all set for their first-ever European tour, which will take place from 28th March to 30th April, 2025. The duo will mark the official beginning of their tour from Reading, followed by Birmingham, and will conclude in Bermen Germany on 30th April, 2025.
The electrifying duo of St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to deliver vibrant musical performances, promoting the rich musical heritage of the Federation. The tour is expected to play a significant role in increasing exposure to new audiences, creating opportunities for both the artists, enhancing and elevating their musical profile.
This tour will also help both the artists to build their connection and grow their fan-base in Europe. Ahead of a one-month European Tour, Byron Messia, along with Dejour Alexander, also paid a courtesy call to St. Kitts and Nevis' High Commissioner, Kevin M. Isaac in London.
The artists exchanged significant dialogues with High Commissioner and covered a wide range of topics of mutual interests. This meeting aimed at fostering stronger ties and relations between the respective communities.
During the meeting, the artists also emphasized on the importance of continued collaboration and partnership in achieving shared and mutual interests. They noted that they are committed to promote the Caribbean music all over the world.
Both Dejour and Byron expressed their deep appreciation for the work of the High Commissioner. They also acknowledged the role played by him in in strengthening international relations between the communities. Highlighting about the meeting, the artists noted that it was a testament to the power of their dialogue, mutual respect, and the desire to work together for the welfare and development of the Federation.
Byron Messia – Dejour (European Tour)
28th March – Reading
29th March – Birmingham
30th March – London, U.K.
4th April – Touloue France
5th April – Poitters France
10th April – Israel
11th April – Paris, France
12th April – Stuttgart, Germany
17th April – Berlin, Germany
18th April – Stockholm, Sweden
19th April – Turnhout, Belgium
30th April – Bermen, Germany
The artists will also be performing on 25th and 26th April, but the venues for their appearances are still to be publicly announced. Both the artists have expressed their excitement for the upcoming tour and noted that they are looking forward to leave a lasting impact of Caribbean music among European people and the entire world.
Latest
- New airline to boost tourism with direct flights from Atlanta to St. Vincent and the Grenadines
-
Bahamas: Nassau Airport marks early completion of Runway 14/32, boosting safety and operations
-
Saint Lucia prepares for busy week with arrival of 13,000 passengers
-
St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Female tourist drowns, marking second drowning Incident in March 2025
-
Julien Alfred to attend 97th Texas Relays: Autographs, Photos and Fast Races await fans
Related Articles
6th of October 2024
5th of September 2024
7th of January 2024
18th of October 2023
24th of February 2023
22nd of December 2022
23rd of February 2021