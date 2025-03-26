Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit: PM Dr. Terrance Drew opens event in Abuja, aims to strengthen relations

The opening ceremony brought together all the government officials, investors, business executives and thoughts leaders from across Africa and the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew has officially declared the Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit open, in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday, 25th March, 2025. The summit being held, under the theme, “Bridging Continents: Africa and the Caribbean – A Partnership for Prosperity,” is a great opportunity to strengthen the relations between the two regions, deepening their engagement across various sectors, such as agriculture, finance, industry, the creative economy, and diaspora relations.

The opening ceremony brought together all the government officials, investors, business executives and thought leaders from across Africa and the Caribbean. The delegates exchanged significant dialogues regarding potential collaborations and initiatives, exploring opportunities for trade, investment and collaborative development.

Opening Day of Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit 2025

The opening day of the AACIS 2025 featured remarks from several esteemed leaders which included, the former President of the Republic of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, and other high-level African and Caribbean officials. The Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew also shared his remarks on the opening day, expressing his vision on strengthening the collaboration and partnerships between both Africa and the Caribbean region.

“During my remarks, I spoke to the power of collaboration and the shared history and heritage between Africa and the Caribbean,” noted PM Terrance Drew. The leader of the Federation aimed at marking a new era of solidarity, investment and innovation between Africa and the Caribbean, strengthening the diplomatic, political and cultural ties between both the regions.

Africa is our mother: PM Terrance Drew

While delivering his opening remarks, PM Terrance Drew expressed his delight at being able to stand on Nigerian soil for the first time. He noted that it was truly a privilege to stand on Nigerian soil, a land which is rich in history, culture and immense potential. He added that his presence in Nigeria marked a significant moment in the ever-deepening relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Prime Minister further highlighted about AACIS 2025, emphasizing that this summit is more than an assembly of minds. He described it as a declaration of intent, a great opportunity to honour the shared history and transform the cultural kinship into tangible, sustainable progress for the people of both the regions.

“Africa is not a distant relative to the Caribbean; it is our mother. And today, we are not just visiting; we are returning—with purpose, with vision, and with an unwavering belief in what we can achieve together,” noted PM Terrance Drew.

Committed to foster collaboration between Caribbean and Africa

Shedding light on the transformational initiatives taking place in the Federation, the Prime Minister Terrance highlighted about bold investments in geothermal energy, sustainable agriculture, financial reform, and a reimagined Citizenship by Investment programme.

The Prime Minister noted that they are moving steadily towards a brighter future with a greater collaboration between the Caribbean’s creative sectors and Africa’s booming cultural industries. He added that Africa holds immense potential for deepened partnerships, stating that he is eager to engage in meaningful discussions with fellow delegates, paving the way for impactful initiatives and strengthened ties. He expressed his confidence on the summit, noting that it is just a beginning for marking greater cooperation between the nations and regions.

Other delegates delivered remarks at the Opening Ceremony

The other delegates from St. Kitts and Nevis shared their remarks on the opening ceremony of the AACIS 2025. They shed light on the existing projects and policies being explored in St. Kitts and Nevis. Sanya Alleyne, representing the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, contributed to a key panel on investment opportunities and enablers.

She was followed by Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley who delivered a compelling presentation on the Federation’s progress in renewable energy through the SKN Island Climate Enhancement Project (SKNICE). The summit which will continue over the next two days will feature high-level presentations and panel discussions focused on crucial areas of mutual interest.