PM Terrance Drew joins 76th OECS Authority Meeting in St. Martin to address key regional issues

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew attended the opening ceremony of the highly-anticipated 76th OECS Authority Meeting in St. Martin on Wednesday. The meeting brought together representatives from the OECS Member states, aimed at conducting discussions on key issues such as education, agriculture, disaster risk prevention, security and biodiversity protection and many others.

Sharing the glimpses of the meeting on his official Facebook handle, PM Terrance Drew described it as a ‘truly historic moment’. He mentioned about St. Martin becoming an official part of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, stating that they are looking forward to strengthening the bonds and relations between Caribbean nations.

Describing it as significant milestone, PM Drew noted that the meeting reflects the shared commitment of all the OECS regions to make continuous efforts, with a vision to fostering unity, economic growth, and sustainable development across the region.

The Prime Minister Drew also emphasized on the meaningful discussions held between him and other leaders from the region. He described all those discussions ‘productive,’ noting that they are continuing to work together towards a stronger and more resilient Caribbean.

PM Terrance Drew meets PM Dr. Luc Mercelina

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew also engaged in productive bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of St Martin, Dr. Luc Mercelina. Both the delegates exchanged significant dialogues on several critical issues, aimed strengthening collaboration between both nations.

Emphasising on the meeting, PM Drew noted that their primary motive was to deepen the relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Martin by fostering closer ties between their respective tourism authorities. He expressed his desire to work together with the Prime Minister of St. Martin with a vision to enhance the overall experiences of all the visitors.

He added that they are looking forward to expand multiple opportunities for economic growth, and make travel and business interactions between both islands even more smooth and seamless.

76thOECS Authority Meeting

The 76th OECS Authority Meeting took place on Wednesday, 19th March, 2025 at the Secrets Resort & Spa Hotel in Anse Marcel, St. Martin. The meeting officially commences with the opening ceremony and the accession of St. Martin. The nation became an associate member of the OECS in the presence of 11 Heads of Government, including 2 French regions and all members of the OECS.

The ceremony was celebrated with a cultural programme, showcasing the territory’s rich cultural heritage. This meeting brought several leaders together in order to discuss the future of the Caribbean nations across the sectors. All the leaders of the OECS region committed to make constant and continuous measures, aimed at enhancing the overall growth and development of the Caribbean nation.