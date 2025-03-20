St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week returns: Dates announced

The theme and the main ingredient for the 2025 edition of St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week have not been announced yet.

St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week is all set to return, celebrating the rich flavours and ingredients of the Federation. The event scheduled to take place from 17th to 27th July, 2025 is a great fusion of flavours and vibes, promising an unforgettable grilling experience, packed with fantastic energy and delicious bites.

The theme and the main ingredient for the 2025 edition of St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week have not been announced yet. However, the authorities have unveiled their three options, including, Sorrel, Tamarind or Lemongrass. The organizers of the St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week have also been roaming around the streets, conducting a survey to know the public’s choices and preferences.

A section of people chose sorrel, while the other opted for tamarind and few of them chose lemongrass. Though, the organizers have not officially announced the theme ingredient but have assured that the event will offer double the fun, excitement, and flavours for all the attendees as compared to the last year.

Sharing the dates of the highly-anticipated St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week on their official Facebook handle, stating that the event will bring together the best restaurants and chefs across both islands to showcase their unique menus and culinary skills with special prix-fixe menus and discounts.

“Get ready for a culinary celebration like no other! Save the Date for St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week, July 17-27, 2025 — Savor the flavors, experience the culture,” noted St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week.

Indulging citizens and visitors in rich flavours of St. Kitts and Nevis

The organizers emphasised on the Restaurant Week, noting that they are looking forward to indulge in a range of delicious dishes, traditional seafood platters and spicy curries to fusion cuisine and contemporary twists on local ingredients. They noted that the event will not celebrate the island’s culinary talent but also will play a significant role in promoting and enhancing sustainable practices and local agriculture.

The event is also a great opportunity for the local chefs to showcase their culinary talent, making their dishes made of local flavours and ingredients, selling them and generating a large amount of revenue. The 2025 Restaurant Week will also include several other activities such as live musical performances, art exhibitions and many others, celebrating and promoting the vibrant culture and traditions of St. Kitts and Nevis.