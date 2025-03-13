St Kitts and Nevis nationals recognized for exceptional contributions at King’s Birthday Honours

Three distinguished nationals of St Kitts and Nevis were honoured for their exceptional contribution for the development of the Federation. All these awardees were recognized on Tuesday, 11th March, 2025, during the King’s Birthday Honours.

The nationals that were awarded include Henrietta Douglas-Christmas, Geroid Belle and Jennifer Nero. All these people were awarded for their continued services for the development and betterment of the nation. While recognizing the awardees, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew noted that all these three citizens has strengthened their federation in many positive ways.

“From the world of sports and banking to public service and customs, and their efforts, of course, have touched the lives of many shaping industries, institutions, and committees with and communities with a spirit of integrity and service,” said PM Terrance Drew.

Nationals awarded from various sectors

Henrietta Douglas-Christmas received the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E.) award for her service in Public Service

Geroid Belle was recognized with Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) Award for his dedicated service to Customs and Excise.

Jennifer Nero was awarded the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (O.B.E.) for her exceptional contributions to Sports and Banking.

PM Terrance Drew congratulates awardees

The Prime Minister Terrance Drew extended congratulations to all the awardees and emphasised on the significance of investiture ceremony. He added that this ceremony is not just about the honors being bestowed but about the people behind them. The Prime Minister emphasised on the services, sacrifices and the unwavering dedication of all these people towards progressing St. Kitts and Nevis.

He added that getting recognized in the King’s Birthday Honours is not a small feat but an affirmation of one’s contribution to the betterment of society. He described this honour, a ‘mark of distinction’ that acknowledges excellence, leadership, and impact. He added that this recognition is a reflection of what is possible when one commits to a life of purpose and dedication.

“Your dedication has enriched our nation. And today, we honor not just your achievements, but the example you set for us all,” said Dr. Drew.

The Prime Minister also wished that this recognition plays a significant role in inspiring the continued services, encouraging others to strive for excellence always.