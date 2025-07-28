Grenada gears up for Spicemas 2025- Full schedule and festival highlights

Spice Mas is a very popular and well organized carnival of the Caribbean region.

28th of July 2025

Grenada: The island nation is gearing up for its largest cultural event of the year - Spicemas 2025, which will run from August 6 to 13. This event promises to celebrate Grenada’s rich culture, including local color, music, and fun. It is hosted by the Spicemas Corporation - a statutory body created by an act of parliament. They are responsible for promoting and organizing the carnival and all of its official events.

Spice Mas is a very popular and well organized carnival of the Caribbean region. It attracts thousands of guests each year, with both residents and tourists looking forward to the week-long celebration, which includes parades, steel pan music, beauty pageants, and traditional performances.

Notably, the term Spicemas is a play on words for Grenada’s identity as the “Spice Isle” of the Caribbean. Known for nutmeg and other spices which the island produces in abundance, the same bold flavor is brought forward in their festival. In addition, Grenada serves as a platform which presents the island’s culture and talent, while also boosting its economic sector.

Grenada Spicemas 2025 - Event Schedule 

The week-long celebration starts with traditional shows like the Panorama steel pan competition. Also, some of the main highlights of the event include the Carnival Queen Show and Soca Monarch competitions. 

This celebration peaks with J’Ouvert Morning and Monday Night Mas. On Tuesday, the festivities conclude with the celebration of the Parade of the Bands, with locals and revelers taking over the streets while doing costumed parades.

  • August 6: Opening Ceremony
  • August 7: Carnival Queen Show
  • August 8: Soca Monarch Competition
  • August 9: Panorama (Steel Pan Competition)
  • August 10: Traditional Mas and Calypso Final
  • August 11: J’Ouvert Morning, Pageant Competition, and Monday Nite Mas
  • August 12: Parade of the Bands “Au Revoir”
  • August 13: Last Lap and Closing Events
Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

George Henry

Related Articles

Glances of PM and Premier Brantley's meeting in Nevis, Credits to PM's Facebook Page

PM Drew highlights oneness of St Kitts and Nevis, focuses on development

24th of January 2024

Spitting at Greek Weddings. (Credits: Wedded Wonderland)

Greece’s bizarre custom: Spitting on Bride for good luck

10th of January 2024

The body of a man who is yet to be identified was reportedly found shot to death. (Credits: Google)

Morvant locals discovered dead body left in mysterious circumstances

21st of November 2023

Zero active cases left in St Kitts and Nevis

Zero active cases left in St Kitts and Nevis

27th of March 2022

PM Skerrit during his visit to Clear Harbor call centre.

Dominica: PM Skerrit heeds prepratory work of Clear Harbor Call Center site

19th of December 2021

President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, owe the construction of another large-scale hydroelectric project, built across the Marion River to the Northeast Department.

Prez Moise promises to work tirelessly to lead Haitians 

8th of March 2021

After death of Romanian baby, 57,000 people sign petition against baptism

After death of Romanian baby, 57,000 people sign petition against baptism 

6th of February 2021

Shenseea's historic MOBO win: First female Jamaican artist to clinch Best Caribbean Music Act

20th of February 2025