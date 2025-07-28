Grenada gears up for Spicemas 2025- Full schedule and festival highlights

Grenada: The island nation is gearing up for its largest cultural event of the year - Spicemas 2025, which will run from August 6 to 13. This event promises to celebrate Grenada’s rich culture, including local color, music, and fun. It is hosted by the Spicemas Corporation - a statutory body created by an act of parliament. They are responsible for promoting and organizing the carnival and all of its official events.

Spice Mas is a very popular and well organized carnival of the Caribbean region. It attracts thousands of guests each year, with both residents and tourists looking forward to the week-long celebration, which includes parades, steel pan music, beauty pageants, and traditional performances.

Notably, the term Spicemas is a play on words for Grenada’s identity as the “Spice Isle” of the Caribbean. Known for nutmeg and other spices which the island produces in abundance, the same bold flavor is brought forward in their festival. In addition, Grenada serves as a platform which presents the island’s culture and talent, while also boosting its economic sector.

Grenada Spicemas 2025 - Event Schedule

The week-long celebration starts with traditional shows like the Panorama steel pan competition. Also, some of the main highlights of the event include the Carnival Queen Show and Soca Monarch competitions.

This celebration peaks with J’Ouvert Morning and Monday Night Mas. On Tuesday, the festivities conclude with the celebration of the Parade of the Bands, with locals and revelers taking over the streets while doing costumed parades.