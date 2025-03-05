Machel Montano clinches Chutney Soca Monarch 2025 crown at 30th Anniversary Finale

The King of Soca, Machel Montano impressed both the judges and the audience to clinch the crown of the Chutney Soca Monarch 2025. The finale of the 30th anniversary of the Chutney Soca Monarch held on 1st March at Skinner Park, San Fernando saw Montano performing in the competition for the first time, adding a new Carnival title to his belt.

Montano dominated the competition with his hot tune ‘Pepper Vine’ in the finals, alongside Drupatie Ramgoonai and Lady Lava. He also defeated the former champion, Neval Chatelal and nine-time winner Rikki Jai, who secured the second and third positions respectively. Following his exceptional victory, Machel Montano sang ‘Pardy’ for the crowd of San Fernando and expressed his excitement on winning this ultimate title.

Meanwhile, Reshma Ramlal, known as Warrior Princess earned the title of Chutney Soca Monarch Queen for her collaboration with Lil Bitts for her rendition of “Poowah Nah Ready”.

Machel Montano expressed gratitude

After his remarkable victory, Machel Montano took to his official social media handle and expressed his gratitude. He added that winning such an established Chutney Soca Monarch competition is truly an honour for him. He also acknowledged his incredible team who worked along with him for making his journey unforgettable. The soca king also acknowledged the creators of the song, including, DJ Private Ryan, Jus Now, Drupatee, Lady Lava, Mela Caribe and M1 and dedicated this victory to them.

The singer also recognized the production team, Susan, Lorraine, Keziah, the Monk Band members, Rishi and band, the Shiv Shakti Dancers. Tan Tan and Saga Boy, Roaring Iron, Riddim Selection, Timbales Guy and the entire CSM team. “Y’all made this moment unforgettable! Chutney Soca to the world!” said the singer.

The Soca king also shed light on his participation for the next year and said that he is planning to make the album that he has been trying to make for years, i.e., ‘a Grammy album’. He added that if he got the right song, he will try to come back to the Chutney Soca Monarch stage.