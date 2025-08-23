Jamaica launches health insurance plans for creatives and entertainers

Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, met with George Nooks on Tuesday as he received his health insurance card in a partnership with Guardian Life Limited.

23rd of August 2025

Jamaica: The new phase of protection and support began for Jamaica’s creatives as the first set of entertainers and creatives received their health insurance cards under the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan on Tuesday. This milestone was achieved at the ministry's office in St Andrew, through a partnership between the Ministry and Guardian Life Limited.

According to reports, Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, met with singer George Nooks as he received his health insurance card on Tuesday during the contract signing at the Ministry's Office in St. Andrew, in a partnership between the Ministry and Guardian Life Limited.

The Plan was officially launched with President Meghan Miller Brown of Guardian Life Limited and Dean Roy Bernard, Supernumerary Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, among the participants.

It is further stated that this development features comprehensive health coverage, including hospitalization, surgery, diagnostic services, prescription medication, maternity care, dental care, and doctor visits. This support system plan was collaborated on between the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Guardian Life Limited.

Minister Grange highlighted in the plan that the benefits of the system will be extended to those beyond the coverage limit. The ministry’s e-Registry serves as a center and has already enrolled 4,552 individuals and 484 creative businesses. 

Among the notable recipients were Carlton Scarlet, Bunny Rose, Oneil Donegal, Christopher Smith and Anthony Cameron, David McDermott, Shawn Ferguson, Billy Wilmot, George Nooks, Dr. Amina Blackwood and Michelle Graham 

The Culture Minister further described the plan as a “game changer” for Jamaica noting that no small developing island nation or country has ever launched a similar programme. Jamaica was the first Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) nation to constitute such an initiative.  

Olivia Grange emphasized at the contract signing for the group health insurance for the Jamaican entertainers and creators that the plan was a milestone achievement.  

Eric Hosin, Group President of Life, Health and Pension, marked the event as a significant commitment to providing Jamaica's talented creatives with access to quality, affordable healthcare, thereby giving them mental stability and protection.

