Antigua and Barbuda sets tourism record with 14 international flights in one day
29th of December 2025
Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda hit a record in tourism as they welcomed 14 international flights that landed on the island on Saturday, December 27, 2025. Hundreds of visitors arrived at the V.C. Bird International Airport. Airport staff and tourism authorities ensured to offer a seamless arrival process. Guests were greeted at the port with a tropical welcome and preview of the island’s culture and warm
The steady flow of flights from major cities in North America and Europe arrived at the destination. Airlines from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom were among those arriving throughout the day. The busy schedule was a sign of great demand for the destination during the peak holiday season.
The arrival of 14 international flights in a day shows the country’s increased global appeal and more access to air travel. This also boosted business for hotels, restaurants, transport companies, and local stores. This growth in visitors and air travel highlights Antigua and Barbuda as a leading Caribbean destination.
Visitors explored turquoise waters at Valley Church Beach, pink sand at Half Moon Bay, and relaxed at Dickenson Bay. Adventure lovers enjoyed snorkeling and swimming at Stingray CIty. Some others took boat tours around English Harbour and tried delicious local cuisines.
14 International Flights
VS 1310 – London Heathrow (LHR) – 333
B6 1420 – New York (JFK) – 220-300
DL 1445 – Atlanta (ATL) – 737-800
BA 1425 – London Gatwick (LGW) – 772
AA 1538 – Charlotte (CLT) – 737-800
AA 1641 – Miami (MIA) – 737 MAX
NO 1510 – London Gatwick (LGW) – 789
UA 1355 – Newark (EWR) – 739
DL 1410 – New York (JFK) – 737-800
AA 1349 – New York (JFK) – 737 MAX
NO 1630 – Manchester (MAN) – 789
AA 1505 – Miami (MIA) – 737-800
WG 1829 – Toronto (YYZ) – 737 MAX
AC 1520 – Toronto (YYZ) – 319
