Antigua and Barbuda sets tourism record with 14 international flights in one day

The arrival of 14 international flights in a day shows the country’s increased global appeal and more access to air travel.

29th of December 2025

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda hit a record in tourism as they welcomed 14 international flights that landed on the island on Saturday, December 27, 2025. Hundreds of visitors arrived at the V.C. Bird International Airport. Airport staff and tourism authorities ensured to offer a seamless arrival process. Guests were greeted at the port with a tropical welcome and preview of the island’s culture and warm

The steady flow of flights from major cities in North America and Europe arrived at the destination. Airlines from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom were among those arriving throughout the day. The busy schedule was a sign of great demand for the destination during the peak holiday season.

The arrival of 14 international flights in a day shows the country’s increased global appeal and more access to air travel. This also boosted business for hotels, restaurants, transport companies, and local stores. This growth in visitors and air travel highlights Antigua and Barbuda as a leading Caribbean destination.

Visitors explored turquoise waters at Valley Church Beach, pink sand at Half Moon Bay, and relaxed at Dickenson Bay. Adventure lovers enjoyed snorkeling and swimming at Stingray CIty. Some others took boat tours around English Harbour and tried delicious local cuisines.

14 International Flights

VS 1310 – London Heathrow (LHR) – 333 

B6 1420 – New York (JFK) – 220-300 

DL 1445 – Atlanta (ATL) – 737-800 

BA 1425 – London Gatwick (LGW) – 772 

AA 1538 – Charlotte (CLT) – 737-800 

AA 1641 – Miami (MIA) – 737 MAX 

NO 1510 – London Gatwick (LGW) – 789 

UA 1355 – Newark (EWR) – 739 

DL 1410 – New York (JFK) – 737-800 

AA 1349 – New York (JFK) – 737 MAX 

NO 1630 – Manchester (MAN) – 789 

AA 1505 – Miami (MIA) – 737-800 

WG 1829 – Toronto (YYZ) – 737 MAX 

AC 1520 – Toronto (YYZ) – 319

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Bahamas authorities recover body of missing jet ski rider

Bahamas authorities recover body of missing jet ski rider

9th of June 2024

Amnesia Carnival turns out massive success, credits to Facebook Page

Amnesia Carnival turns out massive success, Melissa Skerrit expresses pleasure

20th of February 2024

210 locals employed for Cable Car Project, credits to tourism ministry Facebook page

Dominica’s Cable Car Project: 210 employed workers put forth great work towards its completion

29th of January 2024

Europe: Popi Tsapanidou becomes SYRIZA representative, MEP Elena Kountoura welcomes her

Europe: Popi Tsapanidou becomes SYRIZA representative, MEP Elena Kountoura welcomes her

29th of December 2022

Sports events to take plcae in Trinidad and Tobago under stringent COVID protocols.

Trinidad & Tobago: Only fully vaccinated athletes permitted to participate in sports events

24th of January 2022

Canadian high commissioner to the Commonwealth of Dominica - H.E. Lilian.

Canadian high commissioner to Dominica meets PM Skerrit, discusses mutual priorities

28th of November 2021

Haiti starts the mass vaccination drive: Government of Haiti

57.8% population of St Kitts and Nevis achieved herd immunity

14th of July 2021

Saint Lucia launches 2025 Jazz & Arts Festival with star-studded lineup

17th of January 2025