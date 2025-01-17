Saint Lucia launches 2025 Jazz & Arts Festival with star-studded lineup

Saint Lucia marked the official launch of the highly anticipated Jazz and Arts Festival 2025 on Thursday, unveiling the vibrant and diverse line-up of local, regional and international artists. The festival scheduled from 30th April to 11th May, 2025, promises an unforgettable experience and celebration of music and culture.

While announcing the line-up of artists, the organizers referred it, a beautiful combination of artists who are all set the light up the stage with their electrifying performances. The authorities extended invitation to all the citizens and visitors, ensured to offer an experience like no other to all the attendees.

With diverse lineup of artists, the organizers aimed at offering an array of cultural beats and exciting rhythms with Afro beats, jazz, rock, gospel, Soca, reggae, Zouk, pop and many more to the attendees, creating a rich tapestry of musical and artistic expressions. The line-up includes, legends like John Legend, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Tasha Cobbs, chart-toppers like Summer Walker and regional icons like Beenie Man & Bounty Killer and many others.

Early Bird Tickets Available

The tickets are also available with 15% off for the interested individuals to enjoy pulsating nights of rhythm and music. The authorities have urged the citizens to avail the advantage of this offer and secure their tickets early, enjoying the world-class music, art and culture. The tickets can be purchased via the official site of Jazz and Arts Festival.

Line-up of artists for Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival (30th April – 11th May, 2025)

Wednesday, 30th April, 2025 - Opening Night

· Gretchen Wilson

· Sizzla

· Lady Lava

· Trilla G

· Nice

· Pudaz

· DYP

· A Saint Lucia All Star Cast

Tuesday, 6th May, 2025 – Pure Jazz

· Matteo Mancuso

· Etienne Charles

· Manasa Edwards (Paz Jazz)

Wednesday, 7th May, 2025 – Kingdom Night

· Tasha Cobbs

· Maverick City

· Chandler Moore

· Naomi Raine and More

· JCK Worship

· Cleopatra Jules

· Schreffler Maxwell

· Vincent Pierre

· Anshel

Thursday, 8th May, 2025 – Pure Jazz

· Jazzmeia Horn

· Olympia Vitalis

· Zamani Folade

Friday, 9th May, 2025 – Caribbean Fusion

· Beenie Man

· Bounty Killer

· Patrice Roberts

· Yung Bredda

· Ricky T – The Story

Saturday, 10th May, 2025 – World Beats

· Summer Walker

· Ruger

· Joe Dwet File

· Tabou Combo

· Barbara Cadet

· Semi Francis

· Sly and Friends

Sunday, 11th May, 2025 – The Ultimate Celebration

· John Legend

· Earth, Wind and Fire

· Richard Payne

· Ronald Boo Hinkson Show The World

· The Lao Tizer Band featuring Elliott Yamin, Eric Marienthal, Karen Briggs and Chieli Minucci

Tourism Minister delighted with official launch of Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival

The Minister of Tourism for Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire expressed excitement on the official launch of the festival. He congratulated the entire team for their tireless efforts in ensuring this year registers another historic event. He emphasized on the successful execution of the last event and aimed at surpassing all previous records.