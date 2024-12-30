West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford nominated for ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024

Rutherford who currently is in the top 30 rankings of One-day International batter, is nominated alongside three exceptional talents, two from Sri Lanka and one from Afghanistan.

The 26-year-old Guyanese Cricketer, Sherfane Rutherford has been named among the nominees for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for 2024. The Windies player dominated the One Day International Format in 2024 by scoring 425 runs in total at an average of 106.25 and an impressive strike rate of 120.05.

Rutherford who currently is in the top 30 rankings of One-day International batter, is nominated alongside three exceptional talents, two from Sri Lanka and one from Afghanistan. The contenders for the prestigious title of ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024 were unveiled on Sunday by the officials of International Cricket Council.

Players nominated for ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024

The players who have been nominated alongside, Sherfane Rutherford for the award includes,

· Wanindu Hasaranga – Sri Lanka

· Kusal Mendis – Sri Lanka

· Azmatullah Omarzai – Afghanistan

· Sherfane Rutherford - West Indies

All these players have impressed all the cricket fans and lovers with their remarkable and memorable performances in the format across 2024.

Special panel shortlists players

Some special panel of cricket writers and broadcasters shortlists the nominees on the basis of their performances on field and overall achievements in international cricket throughout the calendar year.

Fans to vote for favourite player

The cricket fans and lovers from across the world have few days to vote for their favourite player. They can cast their vote by visiting the site, www.icccricket.com to make their favourite player crowned with the ultimate title of ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024.

The voting results will be combined with the selections made by a panel of international cricket media, the ICC Voting Academy, with a vision to identify the winner of the award. The name of the winner will be announced in January 2025.

Sherfane Rutherford’s magical year 2024

Sherfane Rutherford’s breakout in the ODI format began with three consecutive half centuries against Sri Lanka. Across three matches, Rutherford scored three consecutive half-centuries, scoring 204 runs at a strike rate of 107.36 and was dismissed only once in that series.

However, the West Indies lost that ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-1 but the consistency of Guyanese cricketer stood out with his exceptional performance. The 26-year-old cricketer continued to dazzle in a series against England, played in Antigua and Barbuda.

The player scored 54 runs in 36 balls, delighted the local crowd with his fearless and prowess batting skills. Following that, the player played a winning knock against Bangladesh, scoring 113 runs in just 80 balls. Not only this, Rutherford also ended the series with an unbeaten 24 runs which played a crucial role in helping West Indies to win a series with a sweeping victory by 3-0.

Windies Cricket Management delighted with nomination of Sherfane Rutherford

The Windies Cricket management expressed excitement and congratulated the player and called it a moment of immense pride for the nation. The authorities said that Rutherford has not only brought glory to West Indies, but also inspire thousands of people.