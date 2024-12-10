West Indies ends 11 match losing streak with Sherfane Ruterford’s maiden hundred against Ban

Guyanese cricketer, Sherfane Rutherford scored his maiden century and helped West Indies break their 11-match losing streak against Bangladesh with a victory by 5-wicket. The player played the massive knock of 113 runs in 80 balls in 1st ODI match against Bangladesh, held on Sunday at the Warner Park of St Kitts and Nevis. The […]

The player played the massive knock of 113 runs in 80 balls in 1st ODI match against Bangladesh, held on Sunday at the Warner Park of St Kitts and Nevis.

The match started with Bangladesh winning the toss and deciding to bat first.

The Bangladesh team put up an impressive total of 294 runs on the board, creating difficulties for the host nation, West Indies in their home ground.

However, an electrifying ton by Sherfane Rutherford helped the team in registering a historic victory against Bangladesh as well as paving the highest successful run chase ever at Warner Park of St Kitts and Nevis.

Bangladesh put a remarkable total of 294 runs

Bangladesh posted a remarkable total of 294 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. This total was put up with significant contributions from players including, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Mahmudullah.

Tanzid Hasan gave a strong start to Bangladesh with his 60 runs, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz took control in the middle overs with his excellent knock of 74 runs. Mahmudullah gave the finishing touches with his quick-fire half century which was well supported by Jaker Ali’s 48 runs.

West Indies powerful comeback

When West Indies came to bat to chase down the target of 295 runs, the top 3 batters, Brandon King, Evin Lewis and Keacy Carty struggled against strong bowling performance by Bangladesh. After their departure, Sherfane Rutherford shared crucial partnerships with captain Shai Hope and Justin Greaves respectively.

He added 99 runs with Captain Hope for the fourth wicket, with Hope scoring 86 runs in 88 deliveries, hitting 3 fours and 4 sixes. Rutherford also had a 95-run partnership with Greaves for the 5th wicket, with Greaves scoring 41 runs unbeaten in 31 balls, including five fours.

These partnerships were the turning point of the game which also played an instrumental role in securing a crucial win in the 1st ODI series against Bangladesh.

Sherfane Rutherford: Player of the Match Award

After his blistering maiden ODI hundred, Sherfane Rutherford was awarded the Player of the Match. He thanked God for this beautiful day and said that it’s always a great feeling to represent nation on an international platform and perform for the country.

He also mentioned about his partnership with Hope and said that they had a chat to take the game deep. He added that he is aiming to be more consistent in his upcoming games and looking forward to continuing to score runs for his team.