St Kitts and Nevis wins Montserrat Invitational Basketball Championship 2024

St Kitts and Nevis U-27 Basketball team was trailing by two points and only 12.5 seconds were left on the clock. Thereafter, Lestin Wiltshire, the Veteran small forward delivered a game-winning corner three-pointer, leading St Kitts and Nevis towards a memorable victory.

Lestin Wiltshire scored 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assits.

Jaylen Leader scored 17 points, 14 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.

Cecial Angel scored 13 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals and 1 block.

Players who represented St Kitts and Nevis in Montserrat

Nine players represented St Kitts and Nevis in Montserrat Invitational Basketball Tournament including,

Cecil Angel Jayzanye Hodge Jaylen Leader Laquandre Lowrie Voigel Masham Tyquan Rogers Corleone Sargeant Leroy Wilkinson Lestin Wiltshire

All these players were guided by Head Coach, John Spezia and Assistant Coach, Shedlon Pemberton. The team was supported by Team Manager, Sean Crossley and Equipment Manager, Dalton Esdaille, aiming to ensure that all the team members had all the resources needed by them.

Head Coach John Spezia on St Kitts and Nevis victory

While expressing excitement on the remarkable victory by St Kitts and Nevis at the Montserrat Invitational Basketball Championship, the Head Coach, John Spezia said that it is a testament to the unwavering hard work, dedication and determination of all the players.

He added that they are extremely proud to bring the championship back to St Kitts and Nevis once again, strengthening their position in the sports sector.

The Head Coach further went on to add that these back-o-back victories by St Kitts and Nevis plays a significant role in positioning the country as a powerhouse in regional basketball tournament.

He added that they are committed to highlighting and fostering the growing pool of young talent of Federation by giving them an opportunity to showcase their skills and talent.

The Management of St Kitts and Nevis Amateur Basketball Association also shed light on their commitment to promoting sportsmanship, and advancing the sport across the federation. They asserted that through such initiatives like regional tournaments, they are building opportunities for their athletes to shine on the global stage.

Crucial support from Ministry of Sport of St Kitts and Nevis

Emphasising on the participation by the Under-27 Men’s Basketball team at the Montserrat Invitational Basketball Championship, the SKNOC added that it has been made possible through the support of the Ministry of Sport.

The Ministry of Sport of St Kitts and Nevis have contributed EC$20,000 with an additional EC$5,700.00 towards the team’s expenses.