Constituency 6 set for Grand Children’s Christmas Party, hosted by Dr Denzil Douglas

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis: The Constituency 6 of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to host grand Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, 21st December, 2024.

This party will be hosted under the patronage of Dr Denzil Douglas for children of age, 2-11 years old, from 1-5 pm, providing unlimited entertainment to all the children.

Dr Douglas invited children of the community to be a part of this celebration which ensures to offer a delightful experience filled with delicious food, thrilling games, fun, entertainment and toys.

The Constituency 6 will celebrate Christmas programmes in five different schools including, Newton Ground Primary School, St. Paul’s Primary School, Dieppe Bay Primary School, Parsons Hard Court, and Saddlers Primary School.

These programmes will also be attended by several delegates of St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party. All these leaders will greet children and involve them in a series of playful and knowledgeable activities, aiming to offer an experience like no other.

This highly-anticipated Children’s Christmas Party is also a great platform for young students to showcase their talent, creativity, art and craft. These programmes are also the best way to motivate and inspire young children to participate in several activities, boosting their confidence and giving them an opportunity to foster their talent.

The Official Calendar of St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Children’s Christmas Party

Constituency #1: 15th December (3:30 pm-7:00 pm) – Beach Allen Primary School

Constituency #2: 19th December (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm) – Dorset Park

Constituency #3: 21st December (1:00 pm – 5:00 pm) – Dr William Connor Primary School and Bronte Welsh Primary School.

Constituency #4: 21st December (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm) – Half Way Tree Hard Court, Verchild’s Hard Court and Challengers Hard Court.

Constituency #5: 21st December (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm) – Community Drive Through

Constituency #6: 21st December (1:00 pm – 5:00 pm) – Newton Ground Primary School, St Paul’s Primary School, Dieppe Bay Primary School, Parson Ground Hard Court and Saddlers Primary School.

Constituency #7: 19th December (2:00 pm – 5:00 pm) – Edgar T Morris Primary School, Manson’s Pavilion, Molineuax Pavilion, Lodge Band House and Ottley’s Hard Court.

Constituency #8: 19th December (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm) – Louis Phillip Jones Multipurpose Centre, and National Heroes Park. 21st December (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm) – Maynard’s Park in Cayon and St Peter’s Constituency Office.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Also, today, 15th December, 2024, the Saddlers Community will host 5th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony under the theme, “In the Spirit of Giving, we light the Night.”

The ceremony will take place at 5:30 pm at the Lawn Main Street of Saddlers Village under the patronage of Dr Denzil Douglas.

“You’re invited to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Sunday 15th December, at 5:30pm on the Lawn,” noted Dr Douglas.

All the leaders of the Labour Party of St Kitts and Nevis will light the tree, symbolizing brightness and happiness in the lives of every citizen of the country.