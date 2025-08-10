Dominica to celebrate 25 Years of Creole Music with major festival line-up

This year, the World Creole Music Festival is scheduled to take place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau from October 24 to 26.

10th of August 2025

Dominica is set to host one of the biggest cultural events in the Caribbean - the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF). It is known for its dynamic atmosphere, high energy performances, and celebration of Creole culture, as it draws in music fans from around the world. 

This year, the World Creole Music Festival is scheduled to take place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau from October 24 to 26. The theme for the special anniversary is, “Global Echoes of the Nature Island: Celebration of 25 years of Creole Music, Magic and Memories.”

The festival will highlight an array of international acts, regional icons, and favorite local performers over the span of three action packed nights. Making the headlines during this edition will be Masicka, one of Jamaica’s top dancehall stars; Kehlani, American R&B singer; Vybz Kartel, Global dancehall icon, and many more. 

Night One: Fire & Foundation (October 24)

  • Burning Flames (Antigua)
  • Midnight Groovers, Halibut, Gilles Fontaine, TK International (Dominica)
  • Nu Look (Haiti/USA)
  • Romain Virgo and Masicka (Jamaica)
  • Oswald (St. Maarten)
  • Steel Pulse (UK/Jamaica)

Night Two: Creole Carnival (October 25)

  • Asa Bantan, WCK, First Serenade Band, Gordon Henderson, Ophelia Marie, Lynford John (Dominica)
  • The Bouyon Assembly (Dominica and Guadeloupe)
  • Joé Dwét Filé (Haiti/France)
  • Kes The Band (Trinidad & Tobago)
  • Spice and Vybez Kartel (Jamaica)

Night Three: Grand Finale (October 26)

  • Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
  • Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons (Trinidad & Tobago)
  • Kehlani (USA)
  • Kassav (Guadeloupe & Martinique)
  • Michele Henderson, Elisha Benoit, Trilla G, Nice, Reo, Shelly & Signal Band, Extasy Band (Dominica)
  • Ezra “Da Fun Machine” (Saint Lucia)

World Creole Music Festival - Bookings

The festival was first held in 1997, to promote Creole music in all its forms - zouk, bouyon, kompa, reggae, dancehall, soca, afrobeat, and more. Organizers are inviting both locals and tourists to visit Dominica to enjoy its natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality. 

The World Creole Music Festival 2025 will also feature several activities before and after the main event. Interested individuals can visit www.dominicafestivals.com for more details and ticket purchase options.

