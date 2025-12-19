St Kitts and Nevis expands health insurance for government employees starting December 2025

Starting December 1, 2025, St. Kitts and Nevis will offer expanded lifetime health insurance coverage for government employees, providing up to EC$1 million in coverage and additional benefits for retirees and dependents.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Finance Dr Terrance Drew highlighted the measures taken by his government to strengthen social protection and improve the well-being of public servants during the second day of the 2026 National Budget on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

He introduced the expanded lifetime health insurance coverage for government employees of St Kitts and Nevis. This initiative took effect on December 1, 2025. PM Drew said that this expanded health insurance is part of the government’s larger plan to invest in people and improve their quality of life.

As part of the initiative, the government employees will receive a EC$1 million lifetime health insurance coverage compared to last year’s EC $750,000 triennial coverage. In addition, employees who are actively working for the government will receive this insurance as a no-cost employment benefit, meaning no charge or any additional cost to see a doctor.

The expanded lifetime health insurance includes the following improvements:-

Lifetime protection

An end to automatic loss of health insurance at 75

Increase in maximum cover from $100,000 to $500,000

Insurance extended for dependents who qualify even after retirement

In addition to these, the government will introduce a new, equal contribution structure in 2026. The graduated payment scale will replace the current $75 monthly contribution. This will allow pension recipients to contribute a minimum of $25, while others need not pay at all. Additionally, the monthly contributions will be fixed at $150 and the government will keep on subsidizing both working employees and pensioners in order to ensure long-term success for the project.

Prime Minister Drew said that more information on this initiative will be shared with the employees and retirees in the following week after the plan gets upgraded with all the necessary details.

“December 1, 2025, marked a major step for us all,” Prime Minister Drew said. “It reflects our government’s commitment to honour those who have served this country by supporting their wellbeing at every stage of life,” noted the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.