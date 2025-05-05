Air Canada resumes flights to Trinidad and Tobago after 5 year gap

A Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft touched down at Piarco International Airport on the morning of Saturday, May 2, 2025.

Air Canada has officially marked the resumption of its flight services to Trinidad and Tobago, bringing around 156 passengers on its inaugural flight. The maiden flight was welcomed with a grand water cannon salute, celebrating the return of services after a long hiatus of 5 years.

As per reports, the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft landed at Piarco International Airport on Saturday morning, 2nd May, 2025. The services effective between Trinidad and Canada are expected to play a significant role in serving as a crucial link for both tourism and the diaspora community.

Air Canada will operate three times weekly, i.e., on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, offering diverse facilities and amenities to all the passengers, making their journey comfortable and unforgettable. The flight services that initially stopped in 2020 due to the severe challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the return marks the continued recovery of international air travel.

Game-Changer for Trinidad and Tobago

Shedding light on the return of services, the Trinidad and Tobago Airports Authority General Manager Hayden Newton noted that the restarting of the flight highlights the strong vote of confidence of the people in the twin-island state. He added that the initiation of the services is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to promoting Trinidad and Tobago as a premier tourism destination for all the travellers.

The Recently appointed Canadian High Commissioner to TT Michael Callan also emphasised on Air Canada’s return and noted that it would play a major role in strengthening relationship between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago. He described the resumption of the flight a game-changer moment for Trinidad and Tobago which would play a major role in fostering tourism and connectivity.

Major boost to local businesses

With the resumption of the flight services, Trinidad and Tobago is expecting to attract a major boost in tourism. This remarkable increase in tourism would further play a significant role in providing locals an opportunity to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services, generating large amount of revenues.

The services would open doors to new markets, boost tourism, enhances trade and provides greater accessibility for the diaspora.