Trinidad and Tobago Elections 2025: Kamla Persad-Bissessar returns UNC to power in resounding victory

Following her victory in the 2025 General Elections, Kamla Persad-Bissessar emphasized that the win marks a commitment to ensuring pensioners receive their pensions without delay.

The roads in Trinidad and Tobago saw an unprecedented number of UNC supporters celebrating the clean-slate victory of the United National Congress in 2025 General Elections. The UNC Party swept to a remarkable victory, claiming a majority of 26 seats, toppling the People’s National Movement from government after their 10 years rule.

After winning this 2025 General Elections in Trinidad and Tobago, the Prime Minister elect, Kamla Persad Bissessar noted that this victory is to ensure that pensioners get their pension; that the Children's Hospital is reopened; that Petrotrin is reopened; that once again school children will be given laptops; and that over 50,000 jobs are created.

Following her victory, newly elected PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar thanked their coalition partners, supporters and everyone who helped them in securing the victory. “You have carried me on a journey that was filled with love, with determination, and resilience. I started off this campaign by saying, you will be the real heroes in this story. And I end this campaign saying the same, You are the real heroes in this story of Trinidad and Tobago,” noted PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Real work starts from here: PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar

After winning the 2025 General Elections, PM Bissessar noted that it is the time when their real work has officially started. She noted that from Day 1, the UNC party is focused on delivering on their promises, working to make every citizen's life better, brighter and more prosperous.

PM Kamla Persad promised that under her tenure, no citizen will be left behind. She reaffirmed her statement by saying, “When UNC wins, everybody wins.”

Seats claimed by UNC in different constituencies

1. Siparia – Kamla Persad Bissessar (9565 votes)

2. Oropouche East – Dr. Roodal Moonilal (8283 votes)

3. Barataria/ San Juan – Saddam Hosein (7122 votes)

4. Princes Town – Dr. Aiyna Ali (6230 votes)

5. Chaguanas West – Dr. Colin Neil Gosine (14,968 votes)

6. Caroni Central – David Lee (6184 votes)

7. Oropouche West – Dr. Lackram Bodoe (1584 votes)

8. Tabaquite – Sean Sobers

9. St. Augustine – Khadijah Ameen (2238 votes)

10. Naparima – Dr. Narindra Roopnarine (3558 votes)

11. Fyzabad – Davendranath Tancoo (11368 votes)

12. Mayaro – Nicholas Morris (10540 votes)

13. Moruga/ Tableland – Michelle Benjamin

14. Couva South – Barry Shiva Padarath (1150 votes)

15. Couva North – Jearlean John

16. Claxton Bay – Hansen Narinesingh (9209 votes)

17. Chaguanas East – Vandana Mohit (3145 votes)

18. Caroni East – Dr. Rishad Seecheran (713 votes)

19. Tunapuna – Roger Alexander (8209 votes)

20. La Horquetta/ Talparo – Phillip Watts (6796 votes)

21. Point Fortin - Ernesto Kesar (390 votes)

22. Aranguez/St. Joseph - Devesh Maharaj

23. Cumuto/ Manzanilla – Shivanna Sam (243 votes)

24. Malabar/Mausica – Dominica Smith

25. San Fernando West – Michael Dowlath (2010 votes)

26. Toco/Sangre Grande – Wayne Sturge (779 votes)

Seats Secured by People’s National Movement

1. Arima – Penelope Beckles (PNM)

2. Arouca/Lopinot – PNM (4115 votes)

3. Diego Martin Central – Symon De Nobriga (PNM)

4. Diego Martin North East – Colm Imbert (PNM)

5. Diego Martin West – Hans Des Vignes (PNM)

6. La Brea – Randall Mitchell (PNM) – 762 votes

7. Laventille East/ Morvant (PNM)

8. Laventille West – Kareem Marcelle (PNM)

9. Port of Spain North/St. Ann’s West – Stuart Young (PNM)

10. Port of Spain South – Keith Scotland (PNM)

11. San Fernando East – Brian Manning (PNM) – 4962 votes

12. St. Ann’s East – Nyan Gatsby – Dolly (PNM)

13. Trincity/Maloney – Camille Robinson – Regis (PNM)

Other constituencies who claimed victories

1. Tobago East – David Thomas (TPP) – 4168 votes

2. Tobago West – Joel Sampson (TPP) – 6783 votes

UNC’s vision for change in Trinidad and Tobago

From healthcare to education, security and many others, the newly elected Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has reaffirmed her commitment to bringing a new era of growth of development to Trinidad and Tobago. The UNC government has prioritized education as a key pillar of national development, providing schools with the required funding, equipment and supplies to deliver quality education.

The UNC Party also aimed to expand the cannabis industry as a key part of its agricultural and economic policy, with the motive of creating jobs, empowering farmers, and opening new global markets. The newly appointed government also focussed on reducing youth unemployment, promising to create thousands of jobs for youth in diverse sectors, including agriculture, digital work, elder care and many others.

The UNC party has also emphasised its commitment to restoring prosperity to the working class. They also reiterated their commitment to enrich, empower and develop the way of life for the nation’s working-class citizens.