Measles returns to Belize after 3 decades, netizens says, “It’s always from abroad”

After a period of around three decades, the Ministry of Health of Belize has recorded two positive cases in the nation, - one in Corozal and another in Cayo. The authorities have therefore urged the public to remain vigilant and to check vaccination records, particularly for children.

As per reports, the confirmed cases were traced to a group that recently traveled to Mexico—one of many regions experiencing a spike in measles outbreaks. Upon their return on 31st March, 2025, two of the persons developed fever and rash. Therefore, their samples were collected which confirmed the presence of the measles virus.

According to the details, all the persons who travelled in that group have been isolated. The Ministry of Health and Wellness of Belize has, urged the public to remain cautions. They have advised the public to monitor for fever and rash symptoms and to report any suspected cases immediately.

Notably, Global health experts have warned of a sharp increase in measles due to declining immunization rates worldwide. Belize, who had been measles-free since 1991, but with international travel resuming post-pandemic, the threat of reintroduction has increased.

What is Measles?

Measles is a contagious viral infection that can be serious for small children. The disease spreads through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing by the infected person. It typically begins with symptoms such as fever, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts at the hairline. It spreads down to the chest and back area, limbs and then to the rest of the body.

While measles is highly contagious, it is preventable through vaccines. The vaccines which is commonly known as MMR, is usually administered to children in two doses, i.e., the first at 12 months and the second at 18 months of age.

The Ministry of Health has therefore, encouraged the public to stay alert and report any cases of fever and rash symptoms to the nearest health facility.

Netizens reacted on the cases

The netizens reacted on the cases as an individual wrote, “Belize is one of the cleanness countries in the central American and it's always someone bringing some sickness from Mexico or some other countries in Belize because no one get screen that comes into this country.”

