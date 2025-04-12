World’s First AI-Conceived Baby Born in Mexico marks new era in Reproductive Technology

For the first time that an AI system has independently performed all 23 steps of the intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) procedure.

An AI-powered robot has made a historic milestone by successfully conceiving the world’s first baby through sperm injection with the child born in Mexico to a 40-year-old woman. This marks a groundbreaking moment in the integration of AI technology within the field of fertility treatment.

For the first time that an AI system has independently performed all 23 steps of the intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) procedure. The steps include the selection of sperm and injecting it directly into the egg. This marks the first time the entire process was completed without human involvement. As per reports, the entire process was carried out by skilled embryologists under a microscope.

The process was thoroughly monitored by operators from both Mexico and New York. Out of five donor eggs fertilized by the AI system, four of them were successfully fertilized. Meanwhile, one high-quality embryo led to the birth of a healthy baby boy.

ICSI Procedure to bring hope to couples struggling to conceive

The researchers shed light on this remarkable step and noted that it will play a significant role in offering enhanced precision, consistency, and efficiency. The researchers added that they are conducting proper research, aimed at verifying its long-term safety and effectiveness.⁠

Shedding light on the success of this trail, the researchers noted that it is expected to open way for advanced fertility treatments across the world. They said that the birth of the baby represents a crucial moment in the journey toward AI-assisted fertility treatments. The researchers further mentioned about a new hope that this procedure can bring to multiple individuals and couples across the world who are finding difficulties to conceive.

The citizens reacted to the incident and extended congratulations to the new mother. As an individual wrote, “Wow!!! This is such a great news, many many congrats to the new mum. This new system will bring a ray of hope for several people.” “Are you serious, the researchers need to conduct proper research. It is a great news but it needs safety and accuracy also,” said another user.