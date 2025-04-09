UK’s Miracle Baby: Historic Womb Transplant leads to joyous birth

A miracle baby girl has born in UK, after her mother had the first-ever womb transplant of the United Kingdom. This marks the first-ever baby born in UK to woman with transplanted womb. As per reports, both the mother and the baby are doing well and is in healthy condition.

Notably, the mother has been identified as a 36-year-old Grace Davidson, who was born without a functioning uterus. This means that the mother was born with some abnormalities in her womb that made her unable to carry and give birth to her own baby.

But the things got changed when her sister donated her womb to her in 2023 and Grace became the first woman to receive a womb transplant in the UK in August 2023. Two years after the operation, Grace successfully carried a pregnancy and is now a mother to a baby girl, whom she has named Amy Isabel in honour of both her aunt and Miss Isabel Quiroga, a consultant from the transplantation and endocrine surgery.

Sharing her experience with her baby, the new mother Grace said, “We have been given the greatest gift we could ever have asked for. But we are very aware that for many couples who have gone before us, carrying a baby could only be a dream.”

“We sincerely hope that going forward this could become a wonderful reality, and provide an additional option, for women who would otherwise be unable to carry their own child,” noted Grace. She gave birth to the baby girl on 27th February, 2025 and described it as one of the greatest gifts they could have ever asked for.

Amy’s entrance into the world came three weeks earlier than planned as Grace’s cervix started to shorten, which is a sign that the labour pain was strong. However, her medical team proceeded with an abundant caution and delivered the baby safely and securely.

The new mother recalled her experience of holding her baby for the first time, describing it as ‘beyond amazing’. Grace’s sister who transplanted her womb to her also called it a privilege to be able to gift something that is priceless.

“What a privilege it is to be able to gift something that in many ways I took for granted. Watching Grace and Angus become parents has been an absolute joy and worth every moment. I feel eternally grateful to be part of their journey,” said Grace’s sister Amy.

After this incident went viral, the social media flooded with congratulatory messages. As an individual wrote, “Wow! This is amazing. Congratulations to all involved in this. It's a miracle.” “Amazing news! My sister has been talking about this for years, she desperately hopes for a family and due to being born without a womb only surrogacy or adoption was an option, she would never be able to carry a child of her own...until now,” wrote another user.