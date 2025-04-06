Dominica International Airport: Runway and Terminal nearing Completion

The Dominica International Airport has marked significant progress, with a new runway and terminal nearly halfway complete. The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit shared the glimpses of the airport, describing its progress as rapid. He added that its construction will soon play a major role in transforming the economy of the island and the country as a whole.

Shedding light on the progress of the construction work, PM Skerrit noted that with Dominica's unique terrain in mind, the workers have already completed four culverts to manage water flow. He also highlighted the ongoing work at the backfilling and said that it will play a major role in providing support and stability for the foundation walls.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit also mentioned about blasting at the terminal area and said that the work continues as they get closer to the foundation phase. He also shed light on the terminal and said that it will soon stand tall as a symbol of their ambition and resilience as a people.

Dominica International Airport to boost tourism and economic growth

The Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit emphasised on the significant role that the construction of the International Airport will play in boosting tourism and fostering economic growth. The airport is expected to open doors to direct flights from key world regions such as Europe and China.

The services from these regions would further play a major role in fostering connectivity and deepening the relations of Dominica with other regions.

PM Skerrit noted that the International Airport project is a dream of each and every Dominican, which is soon coming into reality. “I believe this project will transform our economy and country as a whole. The airport would also boost the tourism sector,” noted the PM Skerrit.

Air flux portion marks 40% completion: CEO Samuel Johnson

The CEO of the International Airport, Samuel Johnson also shed light on the construction work, noting, “the majority of the works are actually going to be the development of the platform, on top of which the runway and the, the terminal and all the facilities are going to sit.”

He added that the air flux portion is about 40% complete and they are on track slightly ahead of schedule. The CEO also mentioned the earthworks and noted that they are hoping to get that complete as well probably in another year.

“So the main elements that you see happening initially was the development of the culverts at the bottom of the valleys because in Dominica, it rains a lot. So you need to ensure that there are clearly defined waterways that the water can flow unimpeded, underneath the runway. These were done and, for the most part, completed. So the back filling on top of them is ongoing right now,” said CEO Samuel Johnson.

Work to be done at Dominica International Airport in coming months

CEO Johnson also emphasised on starting the commencement of the construction of the terminal and the foundation for the terminal in the next few months. He added that they have currently finalized the review of the shop drawings and the construction drawings. The CEP also mentioned about the blasting to be done for the terminal and noted that after its completion they will start the construction for internal in order to align it with the runway construction.