PM Roosevelt Skerrit highlights progress of Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Project, enhancing safety and connectivity

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted about the significant progress of Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Project. The leader of the nation mentioned about the significance of the project, stating that they are making continuous efforts with a vision to improving resilience, safety and accessibility for the communities along the route.

The Prime Minister shared glimpses of the work ongoing at the project and described its progress as ‘rapid’. He noted that this 135 hundred million EC dollars project is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to improving connectivity and enhancing access to the communities.

“Rapid progress on the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Project. We are improving connectivity and enhancing access to our communities,” said PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

As per the reports, the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Project has already marked significant progress and additional work are currently underway. These construction and progress have made it easier and accessible for the vehicles to commute between the roads, ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Significant achievements to be made in Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Project

As per the details, the project will rehabilitate 11 km of road from Loubiere Bridge to Grand Bay Junction at a cost of just over 135 hundred million EC dollars. It is also co-financed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of the United Kingdom through the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF).

The project also includes, the construction of five bridges in order to allow for safe and efficient travel over water, valleys or any other obstacles. It will also help in reducing accidents, avoiding traffic jams and creating less pollution. The Prime Minister also mentioned about installing culverts on the road with a vision to help prevent flooding by channeling water away from roads and other areas where it could cause damage.

PM Skerrit shed light on the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road and called it a ‘gateway to success.’ Under this project, the authorities are looking forward to upgrade the main road, which is the primary link between Roseau and the southern communities of Bellevue Chopin, Pichelin, Grand Bay, Bagatelle, and Fond St. Jean.

The Prime Minister noted that this link which will play a crucial role in reducing the number of accidents. Along with that, it will also open new opportunities and enhance the safety and comfort for every other person who uses the road. PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that all these progress is being made, ensuring the smoother flow of transportation between the roads.