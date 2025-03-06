Construction progressing rapidly on Loubiere to Grand Bay Road, says PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit described the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road as a gateway to success, highlighting its potential to reduce accidents and open new opportunities.

6th of March 2025

The construction work is rapidly progressing on the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road, shared the Prime Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit. This road is a key infrastructure project undertaken by the Government of the island, aimed at improving resilience, safety and accessibility for communities along the route. 

Sharing the glimpses of the construction work on his official Facebook handle, the Prime Minister said that the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road isn't just a road but a gateway to success. He added that the construction of this crucial link will play a significant role in reducing the number of accidents, opening new opportunities, enhancing the safety and comfort to every person who uses it. 

As per the details, this project includes full rehabilitation of 11km of roadway, slope stabilization, construction of five bridges, installation of culverts and enhanced drainage system. This project is expected to upgrade the main road, which is the primary link between Roseau and the southern communities of Bellevue Chopin, Pichelin, Grand Bay, Bagatelle, and Fond St. Jean.

The Prime Minister Skerrit noted that this project is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication towards developing a gender-responsive and climate-resilient transport network. He added that this road network would save a portion of the community who are the most productive in agriculture, small business, culture, and sports. 

PM Roosevelt Skerrit further highlighted about the benefits of this project and said that it is all set to breathe new life into the infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, safety, and overall travel experience for everyone. He further said that the improved infrastructure will not only facilitate smoother commutes but will also foster economic growth, bring about a more resilient and sustainable transportation network.

Phase 1 initiates: Prominent plans in order 

The project was divided into three lots to facilitate the execution of the works. The Phase 1 of the project will focus on the rehabilitation from Loubiere to Berekua, with the remaining segment from Berekua to Bagatelle to be undertaken as funding becomes available. As per the details, a 0.3 km fork rom Bagatelle to Fond St. Jean is also included in the overall scheme. 

The road will be extended from Snug Corner to Pichelin with the installment of 35 culverts in Phase 2. Meanwhile, the authorities had planned to rehabilitate the road segment between Pichelin and Bagatelle in the Phase 3.

Ana Allen

