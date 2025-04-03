Prime Minister Skerrit engages with Grand Bay Primary School students to discuss the future of education

Prime Minister Skerrit shared his excitement about meeting the students, describing it as a rewarding experience and a pleasure to spend time with the nation's future.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit engaged in meaningful discussions with the students of the Grand Bay Primary School on Monday, 31st March, 2025. The leader of the nation held productive talks about their future, aimed at advancing the education sector.

Sharing the glimpses of their discussion on his official Facebook page, Prime Minister Skerrit expressed his pleasure and excitement in welcoming the students at the Office of the Prime Minister. The leader shed light on his meeting with Children and described it as pleasing experience and noted that it is always fun to spend time with the future of the nation.

During the interaction the children shared their ambitions, goals and asked several questions to the Prime Minister about his job, duties and responsibilities. During their interaction, PM Skerrit also asked several knowledgeable questions to the students and shared his experiences and stories with the kids.

The Prime Minister also hosted fun games and activities for children, aiming to make their experience at the Office of the Prime Minister, valuable, knowledgeable and unforgettable. The Prime Minister also promised all the students that the Government will make every possible effort in order to providing the younger generation with the best resources, fostering their creativity and talent.

He added that they are also planning to implement several educational policies with their primary motive of providing flexible learning pathways for the students. He added that they are committed to reducing the curriculum burden and offering inclusive education.

The Prime Minister emphasised on their vision to developing the skills and capabilities of the students, motivating and inspiring them to be the greatest example of consistency, hardwork and dedication.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that they have always ensured that they will continue to provide a platform for the students so that they can practice their access to quality education, further contributing to the socio-economic development of Dominica.

The netizens also appreciated the idea of Prime Minister of welcoming children to his office and praised him for his commitment towards the well-being, growth and development of each citizen of the island.

An individual wrote, “That is a beautiful look PM, don't let anyone steal your joy, God is love, keep that loving heart you have, big up yourself we love you.” Another user wrote, “I would really like to know what he's saying to them. They're smiling away.”