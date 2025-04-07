Julien Alfred kicks off 2025 Outdoor Season with National record at Miramar Invitational

This race brought together Jackson, the two-time 200m world champion and Alfred, one of the Caribbean’s rising sprint talents.

Saint Lucia’s first-ever Gold Medallist, Julien Alfred started her 2025 outdoor season with a victory, securing first position in the 300m race at the Miramar Invitational in Florida. The Olympic Champion clocked a time of 36.05 seconds to claim victory, defeating Jamaican Shericka Jackson and Jessika Gbai of Ivory Coast.

This race brought together Jackson, the two-time 200m world champion and Alfred, one of the Caribbean’s rising sprint talents. Jackson started the race on a strong note, but Alfred powered home to a remarkable victory in a national record of 36.05 seconds.

Jackson finished at the second spot, clocking the time of 36.13 sec, with Ivory Coast’s Jessika Gbai finishing at third spot in 36.24 seconds. As per reports, hundreds of Saint Lucians from all across Florida came out to support their sprint star Julien Alfred. She made the experience of her fans at the stadium truly memorable by not only winning the title in front of them but also setting a national record.

Following her victory, the Olympic Champion, Julien Alfred expressed delight and thanked all her fans for their presence at the stadium in abundance. She further aimed at continuing to work hard, aiming to bring laurels to the nation. Alfred also encouraged the youth of Saint Lucia, motivating them to continue working hard and never giving up on their dreams. After her race, Alfred took an opportunity to greet her fans, taking selfies and shaking hands with them.

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre extended congratulations to Olympic Champion, Julien Alfred, on securing first place in the Women’s 300m race. He described Alfred as an inspiration, who is continuing to make efforts with a vision to make her nation proud at an international platform.

“Saint Lucia, join me in congratulating our Olympic Champion, Julien Alfred, on securing first place in the Women’s 300m race, clocking in at an impressive time of 36.05 seconds, at the Miramar Invitational in Florida,” noted PM Pierre.

The Tourism Minister of Saint Lucia, Dr. Ernest Hilaire also congratulated the sprint star. While extending congratulations, the Minister noted that their track queen has once again proved herself and have shined bright at the international platform.

“Our track queen secured first place in the Women’s 300M, finishing with a time of 36.05 seconds, defeating champion Shericka Jackson,” noted Minister Hilaire.