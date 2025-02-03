Julien Alfred starts 2025 with a record-breaking win, claims 300m title in Boston

Olympic Champion Julien Alfred kicked off the 2025 season in style by winning the 300m title at the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston on Sunday. She clocked a time of 36.16 sec, marking a new national record for the island nation.

She was followed by British runner, Asher-Smith and Emma Montoya of France who secured 2nd and 3rd positions respectively, clocking the time of 36.87 and 38.37 seconds. While, Bianca Stuble of the USA secured fourth position, clocking the time of 39.33 sec.

Julien Alfred had only run the 300m indoors once before when she claimed the 2022 Commonwealth College Opener, clocking the time of 37.36 sec, which was then a then-national record.

Julien Alfred thanked Coach

Following her remarkable victory in Boston, Alfred shed light on her participation in the 300m. She added that while the world wanted her to run in the 60m but it was her coach’s decision to focus on 300m, aiming to showcase her prowess to the world. Alfred continued by stating that she is just following his coach’s plan describing him as her ‘spine’ and ‘rock’. Alfred recognized the importance of her coach with whom she has been working together since 2019, noting that they both will continuing to make efforts in order to make Saint Lucia proud on the global stage.

Showcasing Saint Lucia’s logo

Following her exceptional victory in Boston, Gold medallist, Julien Alfred gave all her fans a glimpse of her new kit, showcasing the logo of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. She was seen taking a spin and modelling while flaunting her new kit.

Her victories on the field outlines her commitment to enhance the profile of Saint Lucia as a must-visit destination. The tourism authority of Saint Lucia noted that Julien Alfred as a tourism ambassador has made a strong appeal of Saint Lucia, highlighting it as a destination to visit for all the travel lovers and sports fans.

Ministries delighted with Julien Alfred’s victory

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre expressed delight and congratulated Alfred on securing the victory in 36.16sec at the women’s 300m race, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix held in Boston. He added that Alfred is continuing to inspire all the Saint Lucians with her remarkable and dominating victories on the field. The Prime Minister described Alfred a true role model for inspiring and motivating young people of the island.

The Tourism Minister, Ernest Hilaire also extended congratulations to Julien Alfred on winning the Women’s 300M at the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston. He added that their tourism ambassador is continuing to elevate and enhance the profile of Saint Lucia on the global stage.

The netizens of the nation also expressed excitement on delight and flooded the social media with congratulatory messages. An individual noted, “Congratulations Ms Juju. Whenever you run the whole nations pays attention and wishes you well. Stay healthy and grounded.”

“Congratulations miss Julien Juju Alfred we are very proud of you, you are an inspiration to people of country you are greatly appreciated,” said another user.