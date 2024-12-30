St Kitts Music Festival 2025 unveils star-studded lineup, promises bigger entertainment

Following the success of the 2024 edition, the St. Kitts Music Festival authorities are gearing up to elevate the experience for attendees in 2025.

After the successful execution of St Kitts Music Festival 2024, the authorities are all set to double the entertainment level for the attendees by creating a hype among the audiences for the 2025 edition. The authorities have unveiled the star-studded line up as first wave of artists to perform at the St Kitts Music Festival 2025.

The highly-anticipated St Kitts Music Festival scheduled to take place in country from 26th to 28th June, 2025 is all set to offer three electrifying nights of music, vibes and memories to all the attendees. The line-up unveiled by the authorities features several international artists, known for making the audience dance to their tunes.

St Kitts Music Festival 2025 Lineup: First-wave of artists unveiled

The stellar lineup unveiled includes artists such as:

1. An American Singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson

2. Jamaican Dancehall recording artist, Vybz Kartel

3. Jamaican Dancehall singer, Shenseea

4. Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayra Starr

5. DJ/Producer/Artiste from St Kitts and Nevis, AkaiiUsweet & Tobap

6. Jamaican Dancehall and Reggae artist, Dejour

7. Winner of Roadmarch competition of St Kitts and Nevis, Kollision Band

St Kitts Music Festival 2025 Lineup

Tickets available for St Kitts Music Festival 2025

The St Kitts Music Festival, one of the most exciting summer events in the entire Caribbean have ensured to be bigger and better than ever in 2025. While unveiling the line-up the authorities of St Kitts and Nevis has extended an invitation to all the music lovers and has asked them to grab the opportunity of witnessing three phenomenal nights in St Kitts and Nevis by registering their tickets for the ultimate St Kitts Music Festival 2025.

St Kitts Music Festival 2025 tickets price

The Early bird tickets are on sale now at the official site of St Kitts Music Festival. The prices for the tickets per night include:

· General Admission Early Bird: $135 (Available for a limited time)

· VIP: Xpress Events Early Bird: $430 (Available until 15th January, 2025)

· VVIP: Carambola White Sands Lounge Early Bird: $540 (Available until 31st January, 2025)

Meanwhile, if any person is looking for a complete package, including Night 1, 2 and 3, then the ticket is available at:

· VIP: Xpress Events Early Bird Season Pass: $1250 (Available until 15th January, 2025)

· VVIP: Carambola White Sands Lounge Early Bird (Season Pass): $1620 (Available until 31st January 2025)

“Don’t miss out—grab yours T.O.D.A.Y before they're all gone,” noted St Kitts Music Festival.

St Kitts Music Festival 2024 concluded on successful note

The St Kitts Music Festival 2024 played a significant role in attracting thousands of visitors. The festival concluded on a successful note, providing attendees with an unforgettable night filled with fun, excitement and entertainment. The attendees enjoyed a diverse array of genres which included, Soul, Soca, Jazz, Gospel, R&B, Reggae and performances that cater to every musical taste.

The 2024 edition featured several artists who not only set the stage on fire but also made audiences groove to their tunes. It also played a huge role in creating vital opportunities for local businesses to set their stalls, selling their locally produced goods and generating huge amount of revenue.