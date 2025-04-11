Outrage erupts after viral video shows horse being brutally attacked in Belize

The act is believed to be connected to the recent theft of 15 horses from a farm near Ladyville, where eight horses are still missing.

A video circulating online showing young men chopping a horse repeatedly has sparked outrage among netizens. The netizens have demanded brutal punishment for the perpetrators, describing the footage as one of the most disheartening videos they have ever seen. Some people have also expressed their dissatisfaction, and said, that ‘animals are not even safe in this cruel world.’

The act is believed to be connected to the recent theft of 15 horses from a farm near Ladyville, where eight horses are still missing. A Belizean farmer, who has been identified as Joshua Trapp from Trinidad Road reported that he was out with his family for the day and when they returned, they did not find their horse.

The farmer noted that their horses were taken from their farm near mile 13 on the Philip Goldson Highway. He added that they discovered about the missing of horses at around 4:00 pm, when Trapp’s wife noticed several were gone from the pasture.

Trapp added that both he and his wife conducted a search, which revealed that seven horses were tied up with ropes, but the remaining ones were nowhere to be found. The farmer further mentioned about watching a where young men were chopping horse, which he believed that it could be one of his stolen animals.

The authorities said that the individuals involved in the horse abusing are known to law enforcement as gang members. They have also confirmed about reviewing the video and noted that they are committed to punish the guilty for the offence.

The investigators also suspected a connection between the stolen horses and the abuse footage. They added that they are treating the matter with urgency. The value of the stolen horses is estimated to be around $225,000 Belize dollars, and eight horses are still unaccounted for.

The police officials have urged the public for their help and have warned that the person guilty behind this will face charges not only for theft but also for cruelty to animals under the law.

Netizens express frustration

The netizens, expressing their anger and frustration reacted to the incident and demanded for the brutal punishment for the offenders.

As an individual wrote, “They could face charges? They should face charges! Maybe they should do this to a loved one of the members of the justice system, so they could get the sense of their actions for being so lenient with this kind of criminals! Stop playing and enforce the full weight of the law. We need a BUKELE asap here in Belize.”

“That is, it, we need laws put in place to protect animals from these idle monsters. It just goes to show that if these idiotic kids can do this to a poor defenceless animal what wouldn't they do to break law. They shouldn't belong to a society of normal people. Who raised those monsters? Disgraceful to watch and total embarrassment to call those humans,” said another user.