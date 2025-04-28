Trinidad and Tobago heads to polls today for 2025 General Elections: PNM, UNC locked in tough battle

Citizens are urged to plan ahead and allow ample time to vote between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.

The citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are all set to head to the polls today, i.e. 28th April, 2025 to cast their votes. The Elections and Boundaries Commission has also confirmed its readiness for the Parliamentary Elections. Around 2316 polling stations have been established and fully equipped with the necessary staff, materials and supplies to accommodate the voters.

The citizens have also been encouraged to plan ahead and allocate sufficient time to cast their ballots between the polling hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. With just few hours to go before voting on Monday begins, the general election in Trinidad and Tobago has no clear projected winner.

17 parties and 161 candidates to contest for General Election 2025

The Elections and Boundaries Commission has confirmed that a total of 161 candidates will be contesting the upcoming Parliamentary Elections. A statement by the EBC also noted that around 17 political parties have fielded candidates for the election. Out of all these parties, the PNM is only political party that will contest for all 41 seats.

The Patriotic Front will contest 37, while the United National Congress will contest for 34 seats. There will also be three independent candidates in the race of 2025 General Elections. The independents include Ernesto Singh in Chaguanas East, Vivian Johnson in Port-of-Spain North/St Ann's West and Leroy Richard Kelton George in Tobago West.

The Parties and the number of candidates to contest for General Elections 2025

· People's National Movement: 41

· Patriotic Front - 37

· United National Congress: 34

· All People's Party: 8

· National Transformation Alliance: 17

· Congress of the People: 2

· Innovative Democratic Alliance: 2

· Class Action Reform Movement: 1

· Congress of the People: 2

· Movement for National Development: 1

· National Coalition for Transformation: 2

· New National Vision: 1

· Progressive Empowerment Party: 3

· Tobago People's Party: 2

· The Hyarima Movement: 1

· Unity of the People: 1

· Trinidad Humanity Campaign: 3

Tough Fight between UNC and PNM

There is expected to be a tough battle between the two major political parties of Trinidad and Tobago, i.e., the United National Congress and the People’s National Movement. There is a closely fought seats in the nation, making it difficult to project a winner. Several seats are toss ups that can go either way, and there could also be a couple of surprises.

If either of the party obtains a majority of seats, then that party will be entitled to form the Government, with its leader named as Prime Minister. However, if the election results in no single party having a majority, then it will be declared as a hung parliament. In that scenario, the options for forming the Government are either a minority government or a coalition government.

The supporters of both the major parties have expressed their confidence about their victories. However, any number can play in these unpredictable elections.

Commission Confirms Readiness for 2025 General Elections

The Chief Election Officer shed light on the upcoming General Election and noted that their team has worked diligently to ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote safely and confidently as they participate in this crucial democratic exercise.

They also mentioned about providing training to over 13,000 election officials and polling day staff. The Elections Commission noted that all these officials have been equipped with all the essential skills that are required to assist voters and administer for the efficient voting process. The Commission has also informed citizens about the process, polling locations, voters rights, electoral regulations and potential electoral offences.

They have mentioned about conducting comprehensive campaigns across social media platforms, aimed at engaging and educating the public about the significance of each vote.