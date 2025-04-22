Trinidad and Tobago elections 2025: UNC slams PNM over broken promises and economic failures

The United National Congress (UNC) which is the Opposition Party of Trinidad and Tobago has criticized the People’s National Movement for failing to deliver on their promises. The UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar slammed the PNM for making fake promises and neglecting the growth and development of Trinidad and Tobago.

Shedding light on the failures of the PNM Government, the UNC Party noted that have failed to create a better place for the citizens of the nation. They mentioned about problems including economic mismanagement and rising crime cases along with inadequate healthcare and poor education system. The UNC noted that all these crises reflect the ignorance of the PNM Government, which is now affecting the growth and development of Trinidad and Tobago.

While raising questions on their failure attempts towards growth, the UNC leader noted, “I ask you, where's the plywood factory you promised? Where's the sandals you promised?” She further went on stating, “Where's the TOCO high wing? Where is the not so insignificant sum of money that the PNM said they were getting from Bill Gates.”

The UNC leader further questioned the status of VAT refunds and workers back pay and asked about where the money has been spent by the People’s National Movement Party. “Where is the road map to recovery? Why did the PNM sell out the country's future to finances and special interests resulting in about $134 billion in debt?” Addressing this debt, the UNC leader stated that this is the debt that the citizens and their future generations have to pay, under the PNM’s tenure.

PNM’s decade of failure to work for Trinidad and Tobago: UNC

The UNC party noted that the PNM government has had nearly a decade to improving and enhancing the lives of the citizens, yet things have only worsened under their tenure. The UNC party has therefore, encouraged the citizens of Trinidad Tobago to vote for change, i.e., to vote for UNC. They added that it is necessary for PNM to be held accountable for their negligence.

The UNC leader Kamla Persad Bissessar encouraged citizens to support leaders who will take decisive action to protect the nation, rather than manipulating with funds. The UNC party reiterated their commitment to fulfil all their promises and make Trinidad and Tobago, a thriving and developing nation.