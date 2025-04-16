John Jeremie makes shocking political shift, says ‘This Child of the PNM Will Vote UNC’

While addressing the UNC, Jeremie urged citizens to prioritize leadership that truly puts people first, encouraging support for a party dedicated to the people's needs.

John Jeremie, the former Attorney General of the People’s National Movement has publicly endorsed the United National Congress Party during a public meeting held at Bhupsingh Park, Penal, on Monday night. Extending his support to the UNC party, once a loyal pillar of People’s National Movement, Jeremie has encouraged the citizens to ‘Vote for change. Vote for the United National Congress.’

While referring to UNC, Jeremie encouraged citizens to choose leadership and support the party that puts people first. Expressing his love for his nation, he described the UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as a ‘patriot’ who has always worked tirelessly in services of and for the welfare of Trinidad and Tobago. Shedding light on the changing times, Jeremie noted that, “I am the last man you would expect to see here tonight. I have fought bitter battles in the parliament against many of you who are seated here.”

He recalled his time growing up in the heart of the PNM and now in a shocking turn, announced his aim to vote in favour of UNC. He described this shift as a necessary step undertaken for the welfare and development of his nation.

Emphasising on the growing crisis in the nation, Jeremie highlighted the need for change. He encouraged the citizens to vote for UNC. “This child of the PNM will vote UNC on April 28th — for our children, for our future,” said John Jeremie.

UNC leader got teary-eyed, welcomed John Jeremie with open arms

The UNC leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar extended a warm welcome to John Jeremie. She revealed that she was moved to tears with his speech. She added that she had to bow her head for a minute because she became too emotional to see someone who was once her student at the UWI, now supporting her in the general elections.

She added that John Jeremie’s vision of protecting her country aligns with the objective of the UNC party. She added that the UNC family welcomes John Jeremie with open arms and reiterated their commitment to working for the development and growth of Trinidad and Tobago.

John Jeremie highlights a need to bring change for securer future of Trinidad and Tobago

John Jeremie who served as Attorney General under the Patrick Manning Administration from 2003-2007 and again from 2009 to 2010 under the, called for an end to the race talk. While giving a reality check, the Attorney General noted that it is the time for the citizens to acknowledge the crisis that the nation is facing under the People’s National Movement.

He mentioned about the economic crisis, saying that the PNM administration has spent all of their reserves in the last ten years, which indicates that they are in a place beyond crisis. “To say that this country is in crisis is an understatement. The criminal element is threatening to overwhelm us all, and that is not my conclusion. It is the conclusion of the present government, which declared that a state of emergency existed in this country several months ago,” noted John Jeremie.

John Jeremie shed light about his relation with the PNM and clarified that it is not his conclusion but the conclusion of the present government. He added that this economic crisis and the increasing rate of crime reflects the reality of Trinidad and Tobago under the PNM administration. He therefore, expressed his support for the UNC Party, noting that a change in leadership is crucial for a secure and brighter future of Trinidad and Tobago.