UNC promises $110M for cane farmers, slams PNM's spending record

UNC is committed to restoring the prosperity to the working class, catering to the needs and demands of the citizens of the island.

11th of April 2025

The Opposition leader of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has promised to fulfil her promise to pay an outstanding sum of $110 million to Caroni private cane farmers. She added that God has given her a chance to fulfil her promise, provide them the money that was due to them. 

She said that her party is committed to restoring the prosperity to the working class, catering to the needs and demands of the citizens of the island. 

Highlighting about the promise, Kamla Persad noted that in 2015, the UNC has pledged $140 million to former Caroni private cane farmers as their final payment to transition out of the sugarcane industry. She added that the money was paid to the farmers in three tranches and they paid around $30 million as the first payment before the People’s National Movement came into office in 2015. 

Upon assuming office, the then Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley announced that not a cent would be paid to the cane farmers. Kamla noted that 2017, she has led a team of lawyers who have fought in the magistrate's court, in the high court, and the court of appeal to ensure that the money is paid to the former cane farmers. She therefore thanked and congratulated her general attorney general who has been at the forefront of fighting these matters in the courts.

UNC leader criticized PNM for spending over $530 billion 

Kamla Persad also slammed the People’s National Movement for their narrative and the excuse about having no revenue. She criticized them for spending over $530 billion, over half a trillion dollars - more than any other government in history. She added that the PNM has money for everything else besides paying workers. 

The Opposition leader also accused the Finance Minister, Vishnu Dhanpaul of signalling the People's National Movement and said that they have no intention to pay their workers backpay or salary increase if they once again got into tenure. 

She however, reflected on the workings of UNC and said that it is built from the powerful history, founded on Labour’s principles of equality, fairness and justice. She added that UNC has always been a party which recognizes the need to unite the working man and woman, and fight for your rights to justice, equality, and prosperity.

“Our fundamental principle in our party is to answer to you, the people. I told you in the last time I spoke, you are our bosses. And for those who forget that the people are their bosses, what we say, vote them out. Vote them out,” said Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
