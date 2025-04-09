Trinidad and Tobago elections: UNC aims to introduce Anti-Bullying App to combat school violence

Due to the rising violence in schools, the Opposition Party of Trinidad and Tobago, United National Congress has announced plans to introduce an anonymous anti-bullying app. This app will play a significant role in allowing the victimized students to report incidents promptly, ensuring a peaceful and soothing environment in the educational institutions.

Shedding light on the app, the UNC Party noted that it is a part of their initiative undertaken with a vision to tackle school violence. They also aimed at funding faith-based community mentoring and guidance programmes which will provide students a platform to express themselves, emotional support, character building guidance and much more.

The UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also mentioned about organizing a place of worship for each community. She added that this place of worship will be opened every day after school from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm in order to serve as a community homework and activity centre.

The UNC said that this community place of worship will provide a safe and peaceful environment for students. They noted that it will also provide them a quiet space for studying and seeking guidance from their mentors and educators. The UNC Government also mentioned about providing funds for meals, student supplies in order to integrate the parent, school, community and religious bodies into children’s lives.

Parent Patrols under an initiative of anti-bullying app

Under this initiative, the parents of each enrolled student can spend at least one full day at the school of their child. This app will provide parents an opportunity to work with deans, teachers, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Services and student support services to maintain discipline.

Through this initiative, the parents of each student will get proper knowledge about what his children are doing in thier school time. The UNC noted that they are committed to enhancing the peaceful learning environment in all the schools of Trinidad and Tobago.

The UNC leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar noted that they are committed to laying out powerful plans with a vision to uplifting and enriching the lives of all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. She added that from children to senior citizens, from patients to single parents, no will be left behind.

Kamla Persad continued, saying that UNC is committed to building a better, safer and more caring Trinidad and Tobago.