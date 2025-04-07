Trinidad and Tobago Elections: UNC slams PNM for wasting over $17 Billion on extravagant spending

UNC leader blasts on PNM for wasting over $17 billion on extravagant spending, declaring, "Enough is enough!"

7th of April 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar slammed the People’s National Movement for wasting over $17 billion on paintings, questionable deals and much more. The Opposition leader criticized the PNM Government for wasting dollars in numbers and noted that the funds could have been used to pay workers their pending pay and benefits.

Expressing her frustration on the PNM Government, the UNC leader said, “Enough is enough!” She further assured the people that UNC will find the money to cut corruption and build real revenue streams. She added that they are committed to uplifting and improving the lives of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

She alerted and encouraged the citizens of the nation not to be fooled by the lies and empty promises made by the PNM Government. The UNC noted that it's time for change and a time for transparency, accountability, and real leadership. “When the UNC wins, everybody wins,” said Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

“PNM is asking where we'll get their money and I'll tell you what they did with the money. They always have money for themselves. But when it comes to the world and people in this country, they don't have any money. They can't find any money,” noted UNC leader Kamla Persad.

UNC created 55,000 new jobs, no new taxes during their tenure: Kamla Persad-Bissessar

The UNC leader noted that the citizens just need to look at her track record when she was the Prime Minister. Highlighting about the record, she noted that the UNC has created around 55,000 new jobs, had no new taxes and did not bankrupt the treasury.

“Look at my track record, we run this country without a single new tax. We created 55,000 jobs. We didn't bankrupt the treasury. It did not bankrupt the treasury. Because you see, when it comes to benefiting workers and honored people, PNM cannot find money,” said Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Continuing to slam the PNM Government, the UNC leader said that bloodshed, bankruptcy, banditry, betrayal, brutality, bullying are the things that people would get under a PNM Government led by Prime Minister Stuart Young.

The UNC leader, Kamla Persad mentioned about the money wasted by the PNM and noted that they wasted around $3 million on buying paintings, $210 million on building the Tarouba Stadium, $174 million on purchasing the Buccoo Estate, $89 million on restoring President’s House, $500 million on San Fernando waterfront destruction and many others.

She added that none of these things benefitted the average person of Trinidad and Tobago. However, she expressed her desire to find all that money, aimed at promoting a robust economic transformation plan to stimulate growth in the nation. The UNC leader reiterated her commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to alleviate poverty in Trinidad and Tobago, providing each citizen an opportunity to thrive and live.

Latest

Ana Allen

