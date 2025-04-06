Trinidad and Tobago: UNC announces 39 candidates for 2025 elections with Coalition of Interests

Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress Party has announced 39 candidates who have successfully filed their nomination papers with their respective Returning Officers of the Elections and Boundaries Commission. As per reports, the candidates are selected either through the party’s membership or its alliance, which is to be known as Coalition of Interests.

Sharing the list of candidates, the UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar noted that these candidates are all set to serve the people of Trinidad and Tobago. “We have taken the time to ensure that we selected the best candidates to serve you over the next five years, and we have made some changes,” noted Kamla Persad.

The UNC leader continued to mention the party, highlighting that it boasts a membership that is composed of every creed, every race, every religion, and every person on merit has a space and a place in the UNC. She added that People’s National Movement leader, Stuart Young and his gang have done nothing to improve the lives of Trinidad and Tobago.

She further added that is why there is a need for change as under her leadership, their party is focused on intelligence, and a mix of youth and competent experience. “Hard work, proper planning, efficient task execution, promotion of new talent and merit based on recognition are our guiding principles,” noted Kamla Persad Bissessar.

She therefore encouraged everyone to vote for the UNC’s alliance on 28th April, 2025, stating that when the UNC wins, everybody wins.

“I share these words with all my candidates that we greet each day with love and do good to all manners of men and women. Candidates, follow these words. And your tenure in parliament, your lives will be successful, and you will leave a great legacy,” said UNC Leader.

The list of Candidates announced by UNC-led Coalition of Interests

1. Aranguez / St. Joseph - Devesh Maharaj

2. Arima - Nigel Moses

3. Arouca / Lopinot - Dr. Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj

4. Barataria / San Juan - Saddam Hosein

5. Caroni Central - Dr. David Lee

6. Caroni East - Dr. Rishad Seecheran

7. Chaguanas East - Vandana Mohit

8. Chaguanas West - Dr. Colin Neil Gosine

9. Claxton Bay - Hansen Narinesingh

10. Couva North - Jearlean John

11. Couva South - Barry Padarath

12. Cumuto / Manzanilla - Shivanna Sam

13. Diego Martin Central - Keron Thomas

14. Diego Martin North/East - Brendon Butts

15. Diego Martin West - Janice Learmond-Criqui

16. Fyzabad - Davendranath Tancoo

17. La Brea - Clyde P. Elder

18. La Horquetta / Talparo - Phillip J. Watts

19. Laventille East / Morvant - Robert Mitchell

20. Laventille West - Rodney Stowe

21. Malabar / Mausica - Dominic Smith

22. Mayaro - Wilfred Nicholas Morris

23. Moruga / Tableland - Michelle D. Benjamin

24. Naparima - Dr. Narindra C. Roopnarine

25. Oropouche East - Dr. Roodal Moonilal

26. Oropouche West - Dr. Lackram Bodoe

27. Point Fortin - Ernesto R. Kesar

28. Port-of-Spain North / St. Ann's West - Phillip Alexander

29. Port-of-Spain South - Kirt Sinnette

30. Princes Town - Dr. Aiyna Ali

31. San Fernando East - John Michael G. Ali Bocus

32. San Fernando West - Dr. Michael R. Dowlath

33. Siparia - Kamla Persad-Bissessar

34. St. Ann's East - Gerrard Small

35. St. Augustine - Khadijah Ameen

36. Tabaquite - Sean Sobers

37. Toco / Sangre Grande - Wayne Sturge

38. Trincity / Maloney - Richard Smith

39. Tunapuna - Roger Alexander