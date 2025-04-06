Trinidad and Tobago: UNC announces 39 candidates for 2025 elections with Coalition of Interests
The United National Congress Party has announced 39 candidates for the 2025 elections, forming a coalition of diverse interests.
6th of April 2025
Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress Party has announced 39 candidates who have successfully filed their nomination papers with their respective Returning Officers of the Elections and Boundaries Commission. As per reports, the candidates are selected either through the party’s membership or its alliance, which is to be known as Coalition of Interests.
Sharing the list of candidates, the UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar noted that these candidates are all set to serve the people of Trinidad and Tobago. “We have taken the time to ensure that we selected the best candidates to serve you over the next five years, and we have made some changes,” noted Kamla Persad.
The UNC leader continued to mention the party, highlighting that it boasts a membership that is composed of every creed, every race, every religion, and every person on merit has a space and a place in the UNC. She added that People’s National Movement leader, Stuart Young and his gang have done nothing to improve the lives of Trinidad and Tobago.
She further added that is why there is a need for change as under her leadership, their party is focused on intelligence, and a mix of youth and competent experience. “Hard work, proper planning, efficient task execution, promotion of new talent and merit based on recognition are our guiding principles,” noted Kamla Persad Bissessar.
She therefore encouraged everyone to vote for the UNC’s alliance on 28th April, 2025, stating that when the UNC wins, everybody wins.
“I share these words with all my candidates that we greet each day with love and do good to all manners of men and women. Candidates, follow these words. And your tenure in parliament, your lives will be successful, and you will leave a great legacy,” said UNC Leader.
The list of Candidates announced by UNC-led Coalition of Interests
1. Aranguez / St. Joseph - Devesh Maharaj
2. Arima - Nigel Moses
3. Arouca / Lopinot - Dr. Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj
4. Barataria / San Juan - Saddam Hosein
5. Caroni Central - Dr. David Lee
6. Caroni East - Dr. Rishad Seecheran
7. Chaguanas East - Vandana Mohit
8. Chaguanas West - Dr. Colin Neil Gosine
9. Claxton Bay - Hansen Narinesingh
10. Couva North - Jearlean John
11. Couva South - Barry Padarath
12. Cumuto / Manzanilla - Shivanna Sam
13. Diego Martin Central - Keron Thomas
14. Diego Martin North/East - Brendon Butts
15. Diego Martin West - Janice Learmond-Criqui
16. Fyzabad - Davendranath Tancoo
17. La Brea - Clyde P. Elder
18. La Horquetta / Talparo - Phillip J. Watts
19. Laventille East / Morvant - Robert Mitchell
20. Laventille West - Rodney Stowe
21. Malabar / Mausica - Dominic Smith
22. Mayaro - Wilfred Nicholas Morris
23. Moruga / Tableland - Michelle D. Benjamin
24. Naparima - Dr. Narindra C. Roopnarine
25. Oropouche East - Dr. Roodal Moonilal
26. Oropouche West - Dr. Lackram Bodoe
27. Point Fortin - Ernesto R. Kesar
28. Port-of-Spain North / St. Ann's West - Phillip Alexander
29. Port-of-Spain South - Kirt Sinnette
30. Princes Town - Dr. Aiyna Ali
31. San Fernando East - John Michael G. Ali Bocus
32. San Fernando West - Dr. Michael R. Dowlath
33. Siparia - Kamla Persad-Bissessar
34. St. Ann's East - Gerrard Small
35. St. Augustine - Khadijah Ameen
36. Tabaquite - Sean Sobers
37. Toco / Sangre Grande - Wayne Sturge
38. Trincity / Maloney - Richard Smith
39. Tunapuna - Roger Alexander
Latest
- Jamaican Mother and Boyfriend charged with murder of 10-year-old son after brutal abuse
-
Trinidad and Tobago Elections: UNC slams PNM for wasting over $17 Billion on extravagant spending
-
Julien Alfred kicks off 2025 Outdoor Season with National record at Miramar Invitational
-
Delta Airlines launches nonstop daily flights to Grenada and St. Vincent, enhancing connectivity to Atlanta
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Teenager's pregnancy sparks debate on consent, netizens react
Related Articles
21st of August 2024
29th of November 2023
24th of October 2021
6th of October 2021
13th of March 2021