Trinidad’s UNC unveils strategic plan with focus on education reform

​The United National Congress (UNC) has unveiled its Strategic National Development Plan, emphasizing comprehensive educational reforms to enhance student support, curriculum delivery, and school leadership in Trinidad and Tobago.

With the elections approaching in Trinidad and Tobago, the United National Congress (UNC) Party led by Kamla Persad Bissessar has aimed at prioritizing the education sector. The Party highlights their commitment to transforming the education system and contributing to the progressive national development.

Sharing the UNC’s Minifesto on Education, the Party said that the Ministry of Education is a key leader in formulating the UNC’s Strategic National Development Plan.

While highlighting the Ministry’s plan to provide education and development to almost 300,000 students across four levels of the education system and over 12,000 employees, the UNC emphasized that it is crucial for the Education department to be fully integrated into the Strategic National Development Plan.

The UNC added that they are committed to performing Fundamental actions to ensure that the education system continues to support every child and achieve equity, access and quality.

Preparation of all Children to Maximize Education Opportunities

The UNC aimed at conducting Universal Screenings and ensuring the treatment of Children between the ages of 4 to 6 in order to ensure their physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing, neurodevelopmental, socio-economic well being etc. The UNC added that they are committed to engage with special consultants that will assist them in planning, conducting initial screening and treatment, training and development of specialists and other advisory support and any other requirements.

The Children Authority and the Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education will also be re-valued. The UNC noted that it will play a significant role in satisfying the best preparation, development and care of the nation’s children, including their operational daily services.

The UNC also aimed at hiring Neurodevelopmental specialist expertise with a vision to enhance the competence of existing resources and fulfil the transformational initiatives performance. The Student Service Division of the Ministry of Education will also be re-engineered to become the primary operation for Screening and Treatment for all the children.

Preparation of Parents and Guardians to help Children to Maximize Education Opportunities

The UNC has also ensured to provide parents and guardians with the support that can enable them to best assist their children during and beyond their school years. Therefore, the UNC aimed at initiating a parental training programme that could help parents to contribute to the development of the children of Trinidad and Tobago.

Transformative Initiatives to improve the Education System

The UNC also reiterated their commitment to implementing transformative initiatives with a vision to improve and enhance the education department of Trinidad and Tobago. Under this, the UNC aimed at supporting students by opening doors to multiple opportunities and facilities, ensuring the development of each of them.

Students Support

· UNC ensured to provide tablets and laptops to facilitate digital learning, research and technological competition.

· Procurement of learning materials for enactment of curriculum.

· Establish literacy libraries in each classroom.

· Introduce peer discipline concept and much more.

· Review and improve homework centres.

Curriculum Delivery

· Recruit outstanding retired educators.

· Activate a teacher management and development unit at curriculum division.

· Establish master teacher positions to improve curriculum delivery.

School Management and Leadership

· The UNC also aimed at establishing the position of master principal to lead and manage high-risk schools.

· Provide compulsory training for persons seeking promotion.

Examination and Assessment

· Reintroduce Continuous Assessment Component in order to allow a fair assessment of the multi-intelligence principle of students.

Technical Vocational Education

· Establish a full-fledged technical University.

· Engage the National Training Agency.

· Integrate the TEC/VOC schools in the secondary school system.

The United National Congress also aimed at providing schools with the required funding, equipment and supplies with a vision to deliver quality education to all. The UNC noted that since 2017, they have advocated for the Parental Responsibility Act in order to address violence in schools and bullying. The UNC aimed at continuing to pursue such legislations for the development of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.