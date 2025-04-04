UNC and COP form Coalition of Interests to rebuild Trinidad and Tobago

4th of April 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The Congress of the People has officially collaborated with the current Opposition Party - United National Congress (UNC), the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), the Oilfields Worker’s Trade Union (OWTU), the Public Services Association (PSA) and the Love Party. This collaboration, known as the Coalition of Interests, has been formed with the vision to rescuing the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago from the 10 years of destruction caused under the tenure of People’s National Movement (PNM). 

This announcement was made by the COP in a joint statement with the UNC and described it as a bold and historic step towards reclaiming seats long held by the People’s National Movement (PNM). As per reports, the COP will contest St Ann’s East and Port-of-Spain South in the upcoming general election scheduled to take place on 28th April, 2025. as a part of the national movement for change. 

Shedding light on their contest for two key seats, the COP said that their participation marks a major expansion of the coalition’s reach into areas which were long neglected by the PNM Government. He added that this coalition is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication towards giving citizens, a new hope for real representation and meaningful transformation. 

Emphasizing on the Coalition of Interests, the UNC Party noted that their collaboration with COP is a mutual fight for rebuilding Trinidad and Tobago, fixing their broken systems and restoring the nation back to its rightful place. The UNC and COP highlighted about their primary mutual motive of making Trinidad and Tobago, a peaceful, vibrant, and prosperous centre of the Caribbean and the world. 

 “The time for change is now. The Coalition is ready. Trinidad and Tobago is ready to win,” noted United National Congress. 

What is Coalition of Interests?

The Coalition of Interests is a collaboration between Congress of the People (COP) and the United National Congress. Their coalition also includes, the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), the Public Services Association (PSA), and the LOVE party. The main motive of all these parties is to counter what is termed as the “Decade of Destruction under the PNM.”

The UNC shared that the Coalition of Interests is growing stronger every day. It is bringing together several political forces, labour movements, and civil society to tackle several sectors which were neglected by the PNM Government.

The UNC and COP unanimously aimed at continuing to make efforts with a vision to tackling crime, improving economic decline, foreign exchange shortages, skyrocketing food prices, job losses, and the collapse of key institutions of accountability, transparency, independence and democracy.

