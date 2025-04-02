Kamla Persad-Bissessar unveils bold plans to safeguard workers' rights

Kamla Persad, leader of the United National Congress, emphasized the need to promote and advance working-class citizens, criticizing the People's National Movement for neglecting their welfare, growth and development.

With elections in Trinidad and Tobago around the corner, the Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar has unveiled her plans for the workers of the nation. She highlighted the significance of protecting and safeguarding the rights of the workers, providing them with multiple opportunities.

Kamla Persad, leader of United National Congress (UNC), highlighted the importance of promoting and advancing working class citizens in the country and noted that the People's National Movement (PNM) has done absolutely nothing for their welfare, growth and development.

The Opposition leader emphasised on the need to free workers from the influence of PNM. She added that the PNM has only frightened the workers by attacking them on various platforms including their workplace and threatening them that they might lose jobs.

Extending support to UNC, President of the Public Service Association, Felisha Thomas claimed that it will be hard for the workers to survive under the PNM Government for another five years. Highlighting the struggles of the workers she said that the PNM has mistreated them, which has led to thousands of people losing jobs resulting in wage stagnation and denial of their rights and benefits.

Thousands of workers lost jobs under PNM: PSA President Felisha Thomas

The PSA President Felisha Thomas shed light on thousands of workers losing their jobs. She shared the figures, highlighting that around 9000 workers from Caroni lost their jobs in 2003. Meanwhile, in 2006, around 1800 employees from the British West Indian Airways were laid off.

Mentioning the data of other years, he noted that in 2017, around 111 workers retrenched and in 2016, 644 employees from Ansa McAl were laid off. Thomas also mentioned about 500 workers from Telecommunication Services of TT losing their jobs in 2018.

In the same year, around 5500 workers at Petrotrin lost their jobs as a part of restructuring efforts. The workers in the education sector also lost their jobs, as around 200 workers from the University of Trinidad and Tobago were retrenched in 2019 and 468 workers in 2022 were laid off.

PSA President said that these figures are just a few examples of how much workers have faced under the PNM’s Government.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad commits to protect workers rights

The Opposition leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar has shared her vision to protect the rights and privileges of workers. She added that UNC is committed to make Trinidad and Tobago, a nation, where every individual’s rights are promoted and protected.

The Opposition Leader asserted that PNM has reiterated her commitment to create a better future for all, opening doors to multiple opportunities for the workers. She added that they are not looking to create job opportunities but also provide them with all their rights which have been neglected by the PNM Government. She added that they are also aiming to provide the workers with higher wages and better health insurance, developing their growth and development.