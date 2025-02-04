Antigua and Barbuda records surge in cruise arrivals with over 16,000 passengers

Shedding light on the bustling activity at the ports, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority expressed delight, calling it a ‘remarkable day’ for the island.

Antigua and Barbuda welcomed four major cruise ships simultaneously to the shores of the country, bringing more than 16,000 cruise passengers on Friday. Passengers onboard the vessels enjoyed and explored the diverse offerings, warm hospitality and vibrant culture and traditions of twin-island nation.

This visit by the vessels also included the inaugural visit of P&O Cruises, ‘Iona’, bringing her award-winning design and unique onboard features, including the first-ever gin distillery at sea. The other vessels including, Queen Mary 2, Celebrity Beyond and Explora 2 docked simultaneously at the shores of Antigua and Barbuda.

Shedding light on the busy day witnessed at the ports, the tourism authority of Antigua and Barbuda expressed delight and described it as a ‘remarkable day’. They added that this day highlights Antigua’s strategic position as a premier cruise destination and promoting the diverse offerings and seamless operations among international travellers.

“We are proud to provide world-class service and seamless operations for cruise lines, guests, and crew members,” noted Antigua Cruise Port.

Inaugural Visit of Iona

The P&O Cruises, Iona marked its maiden call to the shores of Antigua and Barbuda on Friday, bringing more than 6000 passengers to the nation. The vessel which typically sails in Norther Europe made its remarkable debut in the region, bringing her exceptional services and amenities to the nation.

Captain of the vessel, Martin Allen who has previously visited Antigua and Barbuda’s ports with Britannia led the arrival of Iona. He was accompanied by Iona’s Events Manager, Mayur who provided a guided tour to the authorities and hosted the team for an onboard experience.

The authorities conducted a plaque exchange ceremony for celebrating the first-ever visit by the vessel. The ceremony was attended by several tourism delegates, including, Delisle Walwyn & Co. Ltd., represented by Port Agent Athena Richardson, as well as the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Port Authority, Customs & Immigration, Antigua Cruise Port and many others.

The tourism delegates shed light on the first-ever visit of the vessel, noting that its arrival outlines the growing reputation and demand of Antigua and Barbuda. They further hoped for a growing and prosperous relation between the vessel and the country and aimed at welcoming Iona back to the shores in the future.

Significant boost to local businesses

Emphasising on the arrival of more than 16,000 passengers simultaneously, the tourism authority noted that it has brought immense growth to the local businesses. Such remarkable increase in the number of visitors has brought a significant growth across the economy of the country. The arrival of vessels has led to more job opportunities, increased revenue for local businesses, and greater recognition for the island as a premier travel destination.