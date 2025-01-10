Kamla goes ‘ballistic’ against appointment of Young as next Prime Minister

CHAGUANAS – Reacting sharply to the appointment of Stuart Young as the next Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, leader of the opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar went ballistic in the United National Congress (UNC) cottage meeting held at the party’s headquarters on Mulchan Seuchan Road, Chaguanas, calling the move to be ‘undemocratic’.

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr. Keith Rowley had named his Energy Minister Stuart Young to be his successor after a two-day parliamentary caucus of People’s National Movement (PNM) which was held at Tobago Plantations.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar launched a scathing attack on the nominated Prime Minister and the sitting Prime Minister calling them “lazy, greedy and selfish.”

The leader of the opposition also challenged the process through which Young was elected as the next Prime Minister stating that it was a total murder of the democracy in which an “incapable” leader was being promoted to the position of the Prime Minister.

She said that the move is unlikely to be accepted by the people of Trinidad and Tobago and voters are going to throw the PNM out of power in the next general election.

She said that a similar political drama had played out in the United States of America during which Joe Biden had nominated Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate ahead of recently concluded general elections in America. She said as Biden and Harris had to face defeat in the elections, the same will be the fate of Keith Rowley and Young in the next general election.

Kamla stated that the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago must be appointed through a free and fair election process. But, the manner in which PNM has named Young as the next Prime Minister of the country, was a clear cut violation of the democratic norms that have been in place in Trinidad and Tobago for a long time.

Kamla even called Young ‘dangerous for public life’ and raised concerns over his past actions. She said that the newly appointed prime minister has been in conflict of interest in over 100 decisions that have been taken by the cabinet. His appointment to the highest office of the country is likely to spell trouble for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, she said.

She said that the ex-step daughter of Young had faced drug related charges. She also stated that Young had to face the reprimand of the speaker of the house after he referred to lesbian as ‘zami’ which is considered to be a very derogatory remark.

The leader of the opposition also stated that the newly appointed Prime Minister of the nation lacked empathy for the people.

Persad-Bissessar also targeted Rowley claiming that his tenure in the office as Prime Minister had also been marred by controversies and he had no real achievements to show to the people of the country.

She said there has been no development under the prime ministership of Rowley over the last 10 years. The only things that increased under his prime ministership were crime, inflation and economic failures. She said that the power of independent institutions was curbed under his leadership.

She said that the present political dispensation has proved to be a complete failure in protecting the rights of the country and its people and demanded that an early general election must be held in Trinidad and Tobago in view of the prevailing circumstances.

The leader of the opposition said that the people of Trinidad and Tobago had the right to elect their next leader and this right should not be taken away from them.

She said that Rowley and his cabinet must immediately resign and elections must be held as early as possible.

Kamla said that only UNC could provide a stable and effective government to Trinidad and Tobago and the party was ready to lead the nation with integrity and bring about the change which was much needed for the nation.

Kamla also took the opportunity to call upon the supporters of the party to mobilise support so that UNC can form the next government in Trinidad and Tobago after the elections.

She also acknowledged the presence of Philip Edward, leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party during the meeting and called upon all the opposition parties of the country to unite and defeat PNM in the next general elections.